Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$97,500
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$97,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)469.2/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Tow Packyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Smoker's Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Bright Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$97,500
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$97,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$97,500
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seatsyes
Car Care Kityes
Third Row Seatsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
10" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Meridian Signature Sound System - 1600 Wattsyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
22-Way Massage Memory Front Seats w/Winged Headrestsyes
Four Zone Climate Controlyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$97,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,500
16 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Black Roof Railsyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5004yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paintyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke Wheels w/Silver Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5004yes
Grey Anodized Brake Calipers w/Land Rover Scriptyes
Tire Repair Systemyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paintyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5007yes
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paintyes
Deployable Side Steps (7 Seat)yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paintyes
21" 9-Spoke Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9001yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Maximum cargo capacity59.5 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight5121 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.5 cu.ft.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Exterior Colors
  • Valloire White Pearl SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Meribel White SVO Special Effect Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Meribel White SVO Special Effect Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Pearl SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$97,500
275/45R21 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$97,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$97,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

