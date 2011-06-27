  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,250
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)524.4/690.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Torque365 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Black Exterior Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Tow Packyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Smoker's Packyes
Off Road Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,250
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,250
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seatsyes
Car Care Kityes
Extended Leather Upgradeyes
Third Row Seatsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
8" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
16-Way Memory Front Seats w/Winged Headrestsyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,250
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,250
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Sliding Panoramic Roofyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5004yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paintyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5007yes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5085yes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5086yes
Soft Door Closeyes
Tire Repair Systemyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Silver Finish - Style 5085yes
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paintyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5007yes
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paintyes
Deployable Side Steps (7 Seat)yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paintyes
21" 9-Spoke Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9001yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Maximum cargo capacity59.5 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight5135 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.5 cu.ft.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Exterior Colors
  • Valloire White Pearl SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Meribel White SVO Special Effect Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Meribel White SVO Special Effect Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Pearl SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
255/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,250
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
