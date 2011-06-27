  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,950
See Range Rover Sport Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$82,950
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
1 Offer Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Range Rover Sport
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$82,950
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$82,950
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$82,950
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$82,950
On/Off Road Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Smokers Packyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Tow Packyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$82,950
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$82,950
simulated suede steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$82,950
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,950
Head-Up Displayyes
16-Way Memory HST Front Seats w/Winged Headrestsyes
Smartphone Packyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Car Care Kityes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Meridian Signature Sound System - 1600 Wattsyes
Premium Carpet Matsyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
8" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$82,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,950
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,950
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,950
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5086yes
Black Roof Railsyes
Heated Windshieldyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paintyes
Standard Roofyes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Soft Door Closeyes
Grey Anodized Brake Calipers w/Land Rover Scriptyes
Tire Repair Systemyes
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paintyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paintyes
Deployable Side Steps (7 Seat)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$82,950
Maximum cargo capacity59.5 cu.ft.
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight5135 lbs.
Gross weight6720 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach29.1 degrees
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$82,950
Exterior Colors
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Gloss
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Blue Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$82,950
275/45R21 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$82,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$82,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Sport Inventory

Related 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars