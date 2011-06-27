  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)469.2/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Smokers Packyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Tow Packyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Bright Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Smartphone Packyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Car Care Kityes
Third Row Seatsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
10" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Meridian Signature Sound System - 1600 Wattsyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Black Roof Railsyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish - Style 5007yes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5007yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paintyes
Standard Roofyes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
Styling Accent Packyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish - Style 9012yes
Grey Anodized Brake Calipers w/Land Rover Scriptyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke Wheels w/Silver Finish - Style 5004yes
Tire Repair Systemyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish - Style 9012yes
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paintyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
21" 9-Spoke Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish - Style 9001yes
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paintyes
Deployable Side Steps (7 Seat)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5121 lbs.
Gross weight6834 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.2 degrees
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Gloss
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Blue Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso/Espresso, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/45R21 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

