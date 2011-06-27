  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,050
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)469.2/634.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Drive Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Smokers Packyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Park Packageyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Tow Packyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Off Road Packyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,050
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,050
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Head-Up Displayyes
Smartphone Packyes
Activity Keyyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 380 Wattsyes
Car Care Kityes
Third Row Seatsyes
Heated Front and Rear Seatsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,050
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,050
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Black Roof Railsyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish - Style 5007yes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5007yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paintyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
Styling Accent Packyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 5084yes
Soft Door Closeyes
Tire Repair Systemyes
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paintyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5086yes
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paintyes
Deployable Side Steps (7 Seat)yes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Maximum cargo capacity56.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight4839 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach24.2 degrees
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Exterior Colors
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Gloss
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Blue Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, leather
  • Almond/Espresso, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,050
19 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/65R19 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
