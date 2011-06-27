2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Hybrid
What’s new
- The V8 Supercharged trim has been dropped, but buyers can still order the V8 Supercharged Dynamic model
- The optional Wade Sensing feature alerts drivers when the vehicle approaches maximum wading depth
- Some option packages have changed
- Midway through the model year, the supercharged V6 was replaced by a turbocharged inline-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality was also introduced.
- Part of the second Range Rover Sport generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and luxurious cabin
- Sporty handling and acceleration
- Modest cargo capacity for the class
Which Range Rover Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
It's hard to find an area the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport doesn't excel in. Like many of its competitors, the Range Rover Sport offers a luxuriously appointed cabin, a comfortable ride and sprightly acceleration. But it also boasts unrivaled off-road performance if you decide to escape the sprawl of suburbia and literally head for the hills. The same can be said of the standard Range Rover, of course, but the Sport's more attractive price point might give it the edge for many prospective buyers.
For 2019, the Range Rover Sport adds a new powertrain to its robust lineup. Midway through the model year (so-called 2019.5 models), the supercharged V6 gasoline engine was replaced by a new mild hybrid powertrain consisting of a turbocharged inline-six with a 48-volt system providing extra thrust at low revs. Though we haven't yet driven the Range Rover Sport with this powertrain, its promise of power and fuel efficiency is enticing.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a midsize luxury SUV offered in six main trim levels: SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic (replaced by the HST trim for 2019.5 models), Supercharged Dynamic, Autobiography and SVR. Five-passenger seating is standard, and a power-folding third row that boosts capacity to seven passengers is available on all trims except the SVR.
The Range Rover Sport is available with a wide range of powertrain options; all are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and feature four-wheel drive. The most common for 2019 models is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6. On SE and HSE trims, it produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. On the HSE Dynamic trim, output is boosted to 380 hp. For 2019.5 models, this powertrain was replaced by a turbocharged inline-six with an auxiliary compressor driven by a 48-volt electrical system. Power stands at 355 hp and 365 lb-ft on SE and HSE models, and 395 hp and 406 lb-ft on the new HST trim. A fuel-sipping, diesel-powered 3.0-liter V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft) is available on SE and HSE trims.
The Supercharged Dynamic and Autobiography trims are powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp, 461 lb-ft). The range-topping SVR increases output to 575 hp and 516 lb-ft.
Standard features on the Range Rover Sport SE include 19-inch wheels, a self-leveling air suspension with automatic height adjustment for loading and unloading, LED headlights, rear foglights, power-folding and auto-dimming heated mirrors, puddle lamps, a hands-free liftgate, and keyless ignition and entry.
Within the cabin, you'll find dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Also standard are a navigation system, a 10-inch touchscreen, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio and USB connectivity. Safety features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.
There are two options packages exclusive to the SE. The Drive package adds a blind-spot monitor, a driver-condition monitoring system and traffic sign recognition. The Park package adds 360-degree parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert.
The HSE includes both above packages, plus adds 20-inch wheels, front foglights, a fixed panoramic sunroof, perforated leather upholstery, an 11-speaker stereo system, 16-way heated front seats, and upgraded interior trim.
The HSE Dynamic (called the HST in 2019.5 models) is powered by the upgraded gasoline engine. Additional features include the contents of the Off-Road package, 21-inch wheels, automatic high beams, sporty visual upgrades, a heated steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, additional leather interior trim, configurable ambient lighting, even better front seats (with 22 adjustments plus ventilation and airline-style headrests), heated rear seats, tri-zone climate control, a power-sliding sunroof and the 19-speaker audio system.
The Supercharged Dynamic uses a supercharged V8 and reverts to the HSE's level of equipment. However, it also includes the HSE Dynamic's 21-inch wheels, the Off-Road package, trim upgrades and paddle shifters. The Autobiography adds the HSE Dynamic's luxury features, along with power-closing doors and a 360-degree parking camera.
At the top of the Range Rover Sport lineup is the high-octane SVR. It adds unique wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, sportier transmission programming, special interior and exterior styling and trim details, and sport seats.
Many of the above options can be ordered on lower trims, though some packages are available on most levels. These include Drive Pro (blind-spot monitor, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and high-speed automatic emergency braking), Park Pro (automatic parallel and perpendicular parking) and Climate Comfort (a refrigerated box in the front console, a heated steering wheel, and, for non-SE models, a sliding sunroof and four-zone climate control).
Stand-alone options include 22-inch wheels, a head-up display, a 23-speaker audio system, front-seat massage functions, ventilated rear seats, a dual-screen rear entertainment system, and the Wade Sensing system, which requires a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitor and alerts drivers when the Range Rover Sport approaches its maximum wading depth. A third row of seating, for a maximum of seven passengers, is available on all trims except the P400e plug-in and SVR models. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not standard but are part of a no-cost option package called the Smartphone Pack.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. We haven't yet driven the Range Rover Sport with the plug-in hybrid powertrain, but we have driven a gasoline-powered model of this generation. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged (supercharged 5.0-liter V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Range Rover Sport has received some revisions, including smartphone integration via Jaguar's InControl Apps application and additional safety systems in 2015, revised off-road systems in 2016, a new touchscreen interface in 2017, and a refreshed interior in 2018. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Range Rover Sport.
Scorecard
Features & Specs
|P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$68,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P360 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$73,990
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$82,950
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover Sport safety features:
- Terrain Response 2
- Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The GLE is Mercedes-Benz's entry in the midsize luxury crossover class. As expected, this big cruiser features decadent cabin materials, though it's not as high-tech as the Land Rover. Its all-electric range is a third of the Range Rover Sport's, but the GLE is also more powerful and considerably less expensive.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. Porsche Cayenne
Who says you can't have a sporty SUV? The Porsche Cayenne is undoubtedly the enthusiast's choice in the midsize crossover segment, and we think it's worth the sometimes exorbitant cost. Every engine except the base Cayenne's V6 makes in excess of 400 horsepower — even that of the S E-Hybrid plug-in. Note that its all-electric range is about half of the Range Rover Sport's.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. Volvo XC90
Though the Volvo XC90 is a few inches longer than the Range Rover Sport, its third row is also strictly kids-only. In this case, the plug-in hybrid is the most potent powertrain available, pairing an electric motor to a four-cylinder engine that is both supercharged and turbocharged. As with the other rivals, the XC90's EV range isn't as lengthy as the Range Rover Sport's.
More about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
It's difficult to find one vehicle that can do everything, but the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes pretty darn close. This luxury SUV is one of the most capable off-roaders you can buy, with the ability to traverse rough terrain that would leave other vehicles stranded. And yet it drives like a sport sedan, especially if you opt for the powerful supercharged V8. And with its leather-swaddled interior and British pedigree, it coddles its occupants as only a true luxury vehicle can.
The Range Rover Sport comes with a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and a height-adjustable suspension. A low-range transfer case, which provides that serious off-road ability, is optional. But all versions get Land Rover's Terrain Response system with driver-selectable modes that fine-tune the powertrain and suspension for optimum traction. The all-wheel-drive system also provides superior foul-weather traction and, on a dry, curvy road, the Range Rover Sport is surprisingly agile. It's not the sportiest SUV we've driven, but those sportier SUVs lack the Range Rover's all-terrain abilities and the comfortable ride provided by its air-sprung suspension.
At the moment, the only powertrain available for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired to an electric motor. Total system output is 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.
Engine choices start with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6. The output sounds impressive at 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, but with 5,000 or so pounds of Range Rover to haul around, it feels anemic. We prefer the supercharged 5.0-liter V8, which gets a 8-hp bump for 2018 to 518 hp and 461 lb-ft. Make that 575 hp and 516 lb-ft if you opt for the SVR model. Edmunds timed a pre-2018, 510-hp Range Rover Sport Supercharged to 60 mph in a blindingly quick 4.6 seconds. Fuel economy is decent, given the amount of power on tap: 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway) for the V8. The gasoline V6 is nearly identical except for the 23 mpg highway figure.
But there is a happy medium: Land Rover offers two fuel-efficient engines if tire-melting performance isn't a priority. First up is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that delivers 254 hp and a husky 443 lb-ft of torque. It feels stronger than the gas V6, and the EPA estimates are hard to beat: It's rated at 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway), which is a fantastic figure for such a heavy SUV. New for 2019 is a plug-in hybrid, powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an 85-kW electric motor. It develops an impressive 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque, and can travel up to 31 miles on electricity before the gasoline engine kicks on,
Drawbacks to the Range Rover Sport include a kids-only third-row seat and less-than-stellar cargo capacity. Even with the third row folded, the Sport offers just 24.8 cubic feet of cargo space, which is what we'd expect in a compact crossover. (Cargo capacity decreases slightly with the plug-in, but Land Rover hasn't given out specifics yet). Even with all rear seats folded, cargo capacity is just 56.8 cubic feet.
The 2019 Range Rover Sport comes in six basic trim levels. Even the base-model SE is nicely equipped, including a long list of active safety features. The HSE has most of the equipment luxury buyers expect, while the HSE with Dynamic Package bumps up the power and luxury another notch. The Supercharged model adds the powerful V8. The top-of-the-line Autobiography is as posh as a Range Rover can be (which is pretty darn posh), and the supercharged SVR is guaranteed to get your adrenaline flowing. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for you.
