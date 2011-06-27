2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Sport Hybrid
P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,035*
Total Cash Price
$78,910
P360 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,243*
Total Cash Price
$96,126
P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,636*
Total Cash Price
$80,344
Range Rover Sport SUV
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$101,641*
Total Cash Price
$91,105
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,032*
Total Cash Price
$71,736
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,035*
Total Cash Price
$78,910
HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,233*
Total Cash Price
$74,605
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$112,845*
Total Cash Price
$101,148
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$117,647*
Total Cash Price
$105,452
Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$114,446*
Total Cash Price
$102,582
Range Rover Sport SVR
SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$101,641*
Total Cash Price
$91,105
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport Hybrid P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,199
|$1,241
|$1,284
|$1,329
|$6,211
|Maintenance
|$53
|$824
|$675
|$3,128
|$1,731
|$6,412
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,203
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,406
|Financing
|$4,244
|$3,413
|$2,526
|$1,581
|$572
|$12,335
|Depreciation
|$10,372
|$8,735
|$7,137
|$8,003
|$6,991
|$41,237
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,451
|$16,716
|$14,198
|$18,890
|$16,781
|$88,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport Hybrid P360 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,411
|$1,461
|$1,512
|$1,564
|$1,619
|$7,566
|Maintenance
|$64
|$1,004
|$823
|$3,811
|$2,109
|$7,811
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,679
|$4,119
|$6,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,902
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$4,149
|Financing
|$5,170
|$4,158
|$3,077
|$1,926
|$697
|$15,027
|Depreciation
|$12,635
|$10,641
|$8,694
|$9,749
|$8,516
|$50,234
|Fuel
|$2,949
|$3,038
|$3,129
|$3,223
|$3,321
|$15,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,131
|$20,363
|$17,295
|$23,012
|$20,442
|$107,243
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport Hybrid P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,179
|$1,221
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$1,353
|$6,324
|Maintenance
|$54
|$839
|$688
|$3,185
|$1,763
|$6,528
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,239
|$3,443
|$5,682
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,261
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,468
|Financing
|$4,321
|$3,475
|$2,572
|$1,609
|$582
|$12,560
|Depreciation
|$10,560
|$8,894
|$7,267
|$8,148
|$7,118
|$41,987
|Fuel
|$2,465
|$2,539
|$2,615
|$2,694
|$2,775
|$13,088
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,841
|$17,020
|$14,456
|$19,234
|$17,086
|$89,636
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,384
|$1,433
|$1,482
|$1,534
|$7,170
|Maintenance
|$61
|$951
|$780
|$3,612
|$1,999
|$7,403
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,698
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,932
|Financing
|$4,900
|$3,941
|$2,916
|$1,825
|$660
|$14,242
|Depreciation
|$11,975
|$10,085
|$8,240
|$9,239
|$8,071
|$47,610
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,766
|$19,299
|$16,392
|$21,810
|$19,374
|$101,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$5,646
|Maintenance
|$48
|$749
|$614
|$2,844
|$1,574
|$5,829
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,999
|$3,074
|$5,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,912
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,096
|Financing
|$3,858
|$3,103
|$2,296
|$1,437
|$520
|$11,214
|Depreciation
|$9,429
|$7,941
|$6,488
|$7,275
|$6,355
|$37,488
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,501
|$15,196
|$12,907
|$17,173
|$15,255
|$80,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport SUV SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,199
|$1,241
|$1,284
|$1,329
|$6,211
|Maintenance
|$53
|$824
|$675
|$3,128
|$1,731
|$6,412
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,203
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,406
|Financing
|$4,244
|$3,413
|$2,526
|$1,581
|$572
|$12,335
|Depreciation
|$10,372
|$8,735
|$7,137
|$8,003
|$6,991
|$41,237
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,451
|$16,716
|$14,198
|$18,890
|$16,781
|$88,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,256
|$5,872
|Maintenance
|$50
|$779
|$639
|$2,958
|$1,637
|$6,062
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,079
|$3,197
|$5,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,028
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,220
|Financing
|$4,012
|$3,227
|$2,388
|$1,494
|$541
|$11,663
|Depreciation
|$9,806
|$8,259
|$6,748
|$7,566
|$6,609
|$38,988
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,281
|$15,804
|$13,423
|$17,860
|$15,865
|$83,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,485
|$1,537
|$1,590
|$1,645
|$1,703
|$7,961
|Maintenance
|$68
|$1,056
|$866
|$4,010
|$2,219
|$8,219
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,819
|$4,334
|$7,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,106
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,365
|Financing
|$5,440
|$4,375
|$3,237
|$2,026
|$733
|$15,812
|Depreciation
|$13,295
|$11,197
|$9,148
|$10,258
|$8,961
|$52,858
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,496
|$21,426
|$18,199
|$24,214
|$21,510
|$112,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,548
|$1,602
|$1,658
|$1,715
|$1,776
|$8,300
|Maintenance
|$71
|$1,101
|$903
|$4,181
|$2,314
|$8,569
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,939
|$4,519
|$7,457
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,281
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,551
|Financing
|$5,671
|$4,561
|$3,375
|$2,112
|$764
|$16,485
|Depreciation
|$13,861
|$11,673
|$9,537
|$10,694
|$9,342
|$55,107
|Fuel
|$3,235
|$3,332
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,643
|$17,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,666
|$22,338
|$18,973
|$25,244
|$22,425
|$117,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,506
|$1,559
|$1,613
|$1,669
|$1,727
|$8,074
|Maintenance
|$69
|$1,071
|$878
|$4,067
|$2,251
|$8,335
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,859
|$4,396
|$7,254
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,164
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,427
|Financing
|$5,517
|$4,437
|$3,283
|$2,055
|$744
|$16,036
|Depreciation
|$13,483
|$11,356
|$9,278
|$10,403
|$9,088
|$53,608
|Fuel
|$3,147
|$3,242
|$3,339
|$3,439
|$3,544
|$16,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,886
|$21,730
|$18,457
|$24,557
|$21,815
|$114,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Sport SVR SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,384
|$1,433
|$1,482
|$1,534
|$7,170
|Maintenance
|$61
|$951
|$780
|$3,612
|$1,999
|$7,403
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,698
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,932
|Financing
|$4,900
|$3,941
|$2,916
|$1,825
|$660
|$14,242
|Depreciation
|$11,975
|$10,085
|$8,240
|$9,239
|$8,071
|$47,610
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,766
|$19,299
|$16,392
|$21,810
|$19,374
|$101,641
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Range Rover Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport in Virginia is:not available
