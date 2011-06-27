  1. Home
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,600
See Range Rover Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$113,600
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$113,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)409.5/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower575 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$113,600
SVR Carbon Fiber Exterior Packageyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
SVR Carbon Fiber Exterior Package w/Exposed Carbon Fiber Hoodyes
Tow Packageyes
Smokers Packyes
Park Pro Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$113,600
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$113,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$113,600
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Head-Up Displayyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Meridian Signature Sound System - 1600 Wattsyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$113,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,600
14 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Soft Door Closeyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
Tire Repair Systemyes
Standard Roofyes
Black SV Brake Calipersyes
Summer Tiresyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Satin Polish Finish - Style 5083yes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish - Style 5083yes
SVO Special Effect Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Maximum cargo capacity56.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5093 lbs.
Gross weight6614 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.6 degrees
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length192.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6613 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Exterior Colors
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Desire Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Fuji White
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Meribel White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Meribel White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Ethereal Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Ethereal Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Cirrus/Ebony, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Null tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$113,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$113,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Sport Inventory

