Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,750
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.4/635.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower254 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Drive Pro Packageyes
Drive Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
Off Road Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Smokers Packyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Park Packageyes
Park Pro Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,750
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,750
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Head-Up Displayyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
Activity Keyyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 380 Wattsyes
Heated Front and Rear Seatsyes
Third Row Seatsyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,750
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish - Style 5007yes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5007yes
Soft Door Closeyes
Tire Repair Systemyes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5084yes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5086yes
SVO Special Effect Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Maximum cargo capacity56.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4773 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.2 degrees
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length192.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Exterior Colors
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Meribel White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Meribel White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Almond/Espresso, leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,750
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
