Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Sport SUV
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,952*
Total Cash Price
$58,378
SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,619*
Total Cash Price
$74,140
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,619*
Total Cash Price
$74,140
HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,347*
Total Cash Price
$64,216
Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,310*
Total Cash Price
$60,713
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$118,372*
Total Cash Price
$82,313
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$123,409*
Total Cash Price
$85,816
Autobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$120,051*
Total Cash Price
$83,481
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,347*
Total Cash Price
$64,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Sport SUV SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$5,426
|Maintenance
|$1,164
|$1,789
|$3,241
|$2,208
|$2,615
|$11,017
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,999
|$3,076
|$3,315
|$3,569
|$11,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,086
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,270
|Financing
|$3,140
|$2,524
|$1,869
|$1,170
|$423
|$9,126
|Depreciation
|$12,369
|$6,554
|$5,768
|$5,113
|$4,590
|$34,394
|Fuel
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,750
|$1,803
|$1,857
|$8,760
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,431
|$15,665
|$16,834
|$14,772
|$14,250
|$83,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Sport SUV SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$6,891
|Maintenance
|$1,478
|$2,272
|$4,116
|$2,804
|$3,321
|$13,992
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,907
|$4,210
|$4,533
|$15,188
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,919
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,153
|Financing
|$3,988
|$3,205
|$2,374
|$1,486
|$537
|$11,590
|Depreciation
|$15,709
|$8,324
|$7,325
|$6,494
|$5,829
|$43,680
|Fuel
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,223
|$2,290
|$2,358
|$11,125
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,487
|$19,895
|$21,379
|$18,760
|$18,098
|$106,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$6,891
|Maintenance
|$1,478
|$2,272
|$4,116
|$2,804
|$3,321
|$13,992
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,907
|$4,210
|$4,533
|$15,188
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,919
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,153
|Financing
|$3,988
|$3,205
|$2,374
|$1,486
|$537
|$11,590
|Depreciation
|$15,709
|$8,324
|$7,325
|$6,494
|$5,829
|$43,680
|Fuel
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,223
|$2,290
|$2,358
|$11,125
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,487
|$19,895
|$21,379
|$18,760
|$18,098
|$106,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,229
|$1,265
|$5,969
|Maintenance
|$1,280
|$1,968
|$3,565
|$2,429
|$2,877
|$12,119
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,384
|$3,647
|$3,926
|$13,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,395
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,597
|Financing
|$3,454
|$2,776
|$2,056
|$1,287
|$465
|$10,039
|Depreciation
|$13,606
|$7,209
|$6,345
|$5,624
|$5,049
|$37,833
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,925
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$9,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,674
|$17,232
|$18,517
|$16,249
|$15,675
|$92,347
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$1,211
|$1,861
|$3,371
|$2,296
|$2,720
|$11,458
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,079
|$3,199
|$3,448
|$3,712
|$12,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,209
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,401
|Financing
|$3,266
|$2,625
|$1,944
|$1,217
|$440
|$9,491
|Depreciation
|$12,864
|$6,816
|$5,999
|$5,318
|$4,774
|$35,770
|Fuel
|$1,716
|$1,768
|$1,820
|$1,875
|$1,931
|$9,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,328
|$16,292
|$17,507
|$15,363
|$14,820
|$87,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$7,651
|Maintenance
|$1,641
|$2,522
|$4,570
|$3,113
|$3,687
|$15,534
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,819
|$4,337
|$4,674
|$5,032
|$16,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,351
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,611
|Financing
|$4,427
|$3,559
|$2,635
|$1,650
|$596
|$12,868
|Depreciation
|$17,440
|$9,241
|$8,133
|$7,209
|$6,472
|$48,496
|Fuel
|$2,327
|$2,397
|$2,468
|$2,542
|$2,618
|$12,352
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,628
|$22,088
|$23,736
|$20,829
|$20,093
|$118,372
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,502
|$1,548
|$1,593
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$7,976
|Maintenance
|$1,711
|$2,630
|$4,764
|$3,246
|$3,844
|$16,195
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,939
|$4,522
|$4,873
|$5,246
|$17,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,536
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,807
|Financing
|$4,616
|$3,710
|$2,747
|$1,720
|$622
|$13,415
|Depreciation
|$18,182
|$9,634
|$8,479
|$7,516
|$6,747
|$50,559
|Fuel
|$2,426
|$2,499
|$2,573
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$12,877
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,974
|$23,028
|$24,746
|$21,715
|$20,948
|$123,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Sport SUV Autobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,461
|$1,506
|$1,550
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,759
|Maintenance
|$1,665
|$2,558
|$4,635
|$3,157
|$3,739
|$15,754
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,859
|$4,399
|$4,740
|$5,104
|$17,101
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,413
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,676
|Financing
|$4,490
|$3,609
|$2,673
|$1,673
|$605
|$13,050
|Depreciation
|$17,688
|$9,372
|$8,248
|$7,312
|$6,564
|$49,183
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,503
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,527
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,076
|$22,401
|$24,073
|$21,124
|$20,378
|$120,051
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,229
|$1,265
|$5,969
|Maintenance
|$1,280
|$1,968
|$3,565
|$2,429
|$2,877
|$12,119
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,384
|$3,647
|$3,926
|$13,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,395
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,597
|Financing
|$3,454
|$2,776
|$2,056
|$1,287
|$465
|$10,039
|Depreciation
|$13,606
|$7,209
|$6,345
|$5,624
|$5,049
|$37,833
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,925
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$9,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,674
|$17,232
|$18,517
|$16,249
|$15,675
|$92,347
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Range Rover Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport in Virginia is:not available
