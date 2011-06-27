  1. Home
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Base engine size3.0 l
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Range Rover Sport Tow Packageyes
Bright Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
Wheel Lock Packageyes
Smokers Packyes
Meridian Signature Audio Packageyes
Fixed Side Step Packageyes
Land Rover Car Care Valet Packageyes
7-Seater Deployable Side Step Packageyes
HSE Dynamic Packageyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Protection Packyes
Vision and Convenience Packageyes
Tow Package (5+2 Seating)yes
5-Seater Deployable Side Step Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Brakingyes
Third Row Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Heated Windshield w/Heated Washer Jetsyes
22" 5 Split Spoke Satin Black Finish Wheels - Style 508yes
SVO Premium Paintyes
22" 5 Split Spoke Wheels - Style 504yes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
Black Roof Rails - Installedyes
SVO Paintyes
Unpainted Front Brake Calipersyes
Metal Roofyes
21" 5 Split Spoke Diamond Turned Finish Wheels - Style 507yes
Body Color Roofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length191.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight4661 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ruffina Red Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ruffina Red Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Narvik Black
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Fuji White
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Zanzibar Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Montalcino Red Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Camargue Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ivory/Espresso, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Tan/Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony/Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony/Lunar, premium leather
  • Ebony/Lunar/Pimento, premium leather
  • Ebony/Pimento, premium leather
  • Ebony/Lunar, premium leather
  • Ebony/Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony/Pimento, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
