Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Sport SUV
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$111,256*
Total Cash Price
$67,163
Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,363*
Total Cash Price
$58,172
HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$123,520*
Total Cash Price
$74,566
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,603*
Total Cash Price
$52,884
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$125,272*
Total Cash Price
$75,624
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,363*
Total Cash Price
$58,172
Range Rover Sport SVR
SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$111,256*
Total Cash Price
$67,163
Range Rover Sport Diesel
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$91,107*
Total Cash Price
$54,999
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$128,776*
Total Cash Price
$77,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$1,419
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$7,101
|Maintenance
|$2,511
|$3,620
|$1,930
|$2,738
|$4,037
|$14,836
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,557
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,791
|Financing
|$3,612
|$2,904
|$2,150
|$1,346
|$486
|$10,499
|Depreciation
|$15,030
|$7,903
|$6,955
|$6,167
|$5,532
|$41,587
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,210
|$22,358
|$19,375
|$19,025
|$19,287
|$111,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,194
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,150
|Maintenance
|$2,175
|$3,135
|$1,672
|$2,372
|$3,497
|$12,850
|Repairs
|$2,050
|$3,132
|$3,376
|$3,637
|$3,916
|$16,111
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,081
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,284
|Financing
|$3,128
|$2,516
|$1,862
|$1,166
|$421
|$9,094
|Depreciation
|$13,019
|$6,845
|$6,024
|$5,342
|$4,792
|$36,021
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,033
|$19,366
|$16,782
|$16,478
|$16,706
|$96,363
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$1,671
|$7,883
|Maintenance
|$2,788
|$4,018
|$2,143
|$3,040
|$4,482
|$16,472
|Repairs
|$2,628
|$4,014
|$4,327
|$4,661
|$5,020
|$20,651
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,949
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,209
|Financing
|$4,010
|$3,225
|$2,387
|$1,495
|$540
|$11,656
|Depreciation
|$16,687
|$8,774
|$7,721
|$6,847
|$6,142
|$46,172
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,651
|$24,823
|$21,511
|$21,122
|$21,414
|$123,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$1,977
|$2,850
|$1,520
|$2,156
|$3,179
|$11,682
|Repairs
|$1,864
|$2,847
|$3,069
|$3,306
|$3,560
|$14,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,801
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,985
|Financing
|$2,844
|$2,287
|$1,693
|$1,060
|$383
|$8,267
|Depreciation
|$11,835
|$6,223
|$5,476
|$4,856
|$4,356
|$32,746
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,575
|$17,605
|$15,256
|$14,980
|$15,187
|$87,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Sport SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,506
|$1,552
|$1,597
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$7,995
|Maintenance
|$2,827
|$4,076
|$2,174
|$3,083
|$4,546
|$16,705
|Repairs
|$2,666
|$4,071
|$4,389
|$4,728
|$5,091
|$20,944
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,005
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,269
|Financing
|$4,067
|$3,270
|$2,421
|$1,516
|$548
|$11,822
|Depreciation
|$16,924
|$8,899
|$7,831
|$6,944
|$6,229
|$46,827
|Fuel
|$3,147
|$3,242
|$3,339
|$3,439
|$3,544
|$16,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,142
|$25,175
|$21,816
|$21,421
|$21,717
|$125,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,194
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,150
|Maintenance
|$2,175
|$3,135
|$1,672
|$2,372
|$3,497
|$12,850
|Repairs
|$2,050
|$3,132
|$3,376
|$3,637
|$3,916
|$16,111
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,081
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,284
|Financing
|$3,128
|$2,516
|$1,862
|$1,166
|$421
|$9,094
|Depreciation
|$13,019
|$6,845
|$6,024
|$5,342
|$4,792
|$36,021
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,033
|$19,366
|$16,782
|$16,478
|$16,706
|$96,363
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Sport SVR SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$1,419
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$7,101
|Maintenance
|$2,511
|$3,620
|$1,930
|$2,738
|$4,037
|$14,836
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,557
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,791
|Financing
|$3,612
|$2,904
|$2,150
|$1,346
|$486
|$10,499
|Depreciation
|$15,030
|$7,903
|$6,955
|$6,167
|$5,532
|$41,587
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,210
|$22,358
|$19,375
|$19,025
|$19,287
|$111,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Sport Diesel HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$5,815
|Maintenance
|$2,056
|$2,964
|$1,581
|$2,242
|$3,306
|$12,149
|Repairs
|$1,939
|$2,961
|$3,192
|$3,438
|$3,702
|$15,232
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,913
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,104
|Financing
|$2,958
|$2,378
|$1,761
|$1,102
|$398
|$8,598
|Depreciation
|$12,308
|$6,472
|$5,695
|$5,050
|$4,530
|$34,056
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,558
|$18,309
|$15,866
|$15,579
|$15,794
|$91,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Sport Diesel SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,548
|$1,595
|$1,642
|$1,692
|$1,742
|$8,219
|Maintenance
|$2,906
|$4,190
|$2,234
|$3,169
|$4,673
|$17,173
|Repairs
|$2,740
|$4,185
|$4,511
|$4,860
|$5,233
|$21,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,117
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,388
|Financing
|$4,181
|$3,362
|$2,489
|$1,558
|$563
|$12,152
|Depreciation
|$17,397
|$9,148
|$8,050
|$7,138
|$6,403
|$48,137
|Fuel
|$3,235
|$3,332
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,643
|$17,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,125
|$25,879
|$22,426
|$22,021
|$22,325
|$128,776
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Range Rover Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019