Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$111,350
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$111,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)387.8/526.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Torque502 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Wheel Lock Packyes
Driver Assistance Packyes
Protection Packyes
5-Seater Deployable Side Step Packyes
Meridian Signature Audio Packageyes
Fixed Side Step Packyes
Tow Package (5+2 Seating)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$111,350
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$111,350
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$111,350
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Front Center Console Cooler Boxyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$111,350
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$111,350
14 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Soft Door Closeyes
22" 10 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 108yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Maximum cargo capacity62.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure27.3 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6614 lbs.
Curb weight5143 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach30.0 degrees
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Exterior Colors
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pimento/Ebony/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Tan/Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$111,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$111,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
