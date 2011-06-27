Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$79,950
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$79,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)387.8/526.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$79,950
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$79,950
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$79,950
7-Seater Deployable Side Step Packyes
Driver Assistance Packyes
5-Seater Deployable Side Step Packyes
Meridian Signature Audio Packageyes
Tow Package (Standard Seating)yes
Fixed Side Step Packyes
Wheel Lock Packyes
Meridian Premium Audio Packageyes
Luxury Climate Comfort and Visibility Packyes
Protection Packyes
Vision and Convenience Packageyes
Front Climate Comfort and Visibility Packyes
Tow Package (5+2 Seating)yes
5+2 Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$79,950
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$79,950
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$79,950
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$79,950
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$79,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$79,950
14 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$79,950
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$79,950
21" 5 Split Spoke Wheels - Style 507yes
Unpainted Front Brake Calipersyes
Metal Roofyes
22" 5 Split Spoke Wheels - Style 504yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$79,950
Maximum cargo capacity62.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length191.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight5186 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$79,950
Exterior Colors
  • Zanzibar Metallic
  • Barolo Black Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Montalcino Red Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Mariana Black Premium Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory/Espresso, premium leather
  • Ebony/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Ebony, premium leather
  • Almond/Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$79,950
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$79,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$79,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
