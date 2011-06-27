Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Sport SUV
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,779*
Total Cash Price
$44,253
Supercharged Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,939*
Total Cash Price
$56,201
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,939*
Total Cash Price
$56,201
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,210*
Total Cash Price
$46,023
HSE Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$120,948*
Total Cash Price
$62,397
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$126,095*
Total Cash Price
$65,052
Range Rover Sport SVR
SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,357*
Total Cash Price
$48,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Sport SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$6,292
|Maintenance
|$1,505
|$1,786
|$2,673
|$1,606
|$2,010
|$9,580
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,352
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,536
|Financing
|$2,380
|$1,914
|$1,417
|$886
|$321
|$6,918
|Depreciation
|$11,003
|$5,784
|$4,940
|$4,210
|$3,593
|$29,530
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,978
|$16,586
|$16,493
|$14,549
|$14,173
|$85,779
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,596
|$1,645
|$1,694
|$7,991
|Maintenance
|$1,911
|$2,268
|$3,395
|$2,040
|$2,553
|$12,167
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,987
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,221
|Financing
|$3,023
|$2,431
|$1,800
|$1,125
|$408
|$8,786
|Depreciation
|$13,974
|$7,346
|$6,274
|$5,347
|$4,563
|$37,503
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,452
|$21,064
|$20,946
|$18,477
|$18,000
|$108,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,596
|$1,645
|$1,694
|$7,991
|Maintenance
|$1,911
|$2,268
|$3,395
|$2,040
|$2,553
|$12,167
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,987
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,221
|Financing
|$3,023
|$2,431
|$1,800
|$1,125
|$408
|$8,786
|Depreciation
|$13,974
|$7,346
|$6,274
|$5,347
|$4,563
|$37,503
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,452
|$21,064
|$20,946
|$18,477
|$18,000
|$108,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,232
|$1,270
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$6,544
|Maintenance
|$1,565
|$1,857
|$2,780
|$1,670
|$2,090
|$9,963
|Repairs
|$3,053
|$3,265
|$3,519
|$3,792
|$4,081
|$17,710
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,446
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,637
|Financing
|$2,475
|$1,991
|$1,474
|$921
|$334
|$7,195
|Depreciation
|$11,443
|$6,015
|$5,138
|$4,378
|$3,737
|$30,711
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,937
|$17,249
|$17,153
|$15,131
|$14,740
|$89,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,671
|$1,722
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$1,881
|$8,872
|Maintenance
|$2,122
|$2,518
|$3,769
|$2,264
|$2,834
|$13,508
|Repairs
|$4,140
|$4,426
|$4,771
|$5,141
|$5,533
|$24,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,316
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,576
|Financing
|$3,356
|$2,699
|$1,998
|$1,249
|$453
|$9,754
|Depreciation
|$15,514
|$8,155
|$6,965
|$5,936
|$5,066
|$41,637
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,809
|$23,386
|$23,255
|$20,514
|$19,984
|$120,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,742
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,961
|$9,249
|Maintenance
|$2,212
|$2,625
|$3,929
|$2,361
|$2,955
|$14,083
|Repairs
|$4,316
|$4,614
|$4,974
|$5,360
|$5,768
|$25,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,457
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,728
|Financing
|$3,499
|$2,814
|$2,083
|$1,302
|$472
|$10,169
|Depreciation
|$16,174
|$8,502
|$7,262
|$6,189
|$5,282
|$43,409
|Fuel
|$3,847
|$3,963
|$4,081
|$4,204
|$4,329
|$20,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,248
|$24,381
|$24,245
|$21,387
|$20,834
|$126,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Sport SVR SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$6,921
|Maintenance
|$1,656
|$1,965
|$2,940
|$1,767
|$2,211
|$10,538
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,587
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,790
|Financing
|$2,618
|$2,105
|$1,559
|$975
|$353
|$7,610
|Depreciation
|$12,103
|$6,362
|$5,434
|$4,631
|$3,952
|$32,483
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,376
|$18,245
|$18,142
|$16,004
|$15,590
|$94,357
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Range Rover Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport in Virginia is:not available
