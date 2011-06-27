  1. Home
Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$92,400
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$92,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)387.8/526.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Meridian Signature Audio Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
Autobiography Packageyes
5+2 Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$92,400
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$92,400
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Morzine Headlining Ebonyyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$92,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,400
16 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
multi-level heatingyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,400
21" 5 Split Spoke - Style 14yes
Tow Packageyes
21" 5 Split Spoke Diamond Turned Wheel - Style 15yes
Tow Package (Standard Seating)yes
20" 5 Split Spoke Wheel - Style 12yes
Premium Exterior Paintsyes
Tow Package (5+2 Seating)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
22" 5 Split Spoke Contrast Finish Wheel - Style 17yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5093 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach25.8 degrees
Angle of departure26.4 degrees
Length191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Exterior Colors
  • Chile Red Metallic
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Nara Bronze Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Aleutian Silver Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Chablis Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Causeway Grey Metallic
  • Luxor Metallic
  • Havana Metallic
  • Mariana Black Metallic
  • Barossa Metallic
  • Barolo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pimento/Ebony, premium leather
  • Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Almond/Espresso, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Espresso, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Lunar/Ebony/Savannah, premium leather
  • Espresso/Ivory/Tan, premium leather
  • Espresso/Ivory/Savannah, premium leather
  • Lunar/Ebony/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Cirrus, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Pimento, premium leather
  • Lunar/Ebony, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Lunar, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$92,400
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$92,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles