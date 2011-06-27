Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,600
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)470.9/637.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Meridian Premium Audio Packageyes
Luxury Climate Comfort and Visibility Packyes
Vision and Convenience Packageyes
HSE Packageyes
Front Climate Comfort and Visibility Packyes
Extra Duty Packageyes
5+2 Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,600
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Morzine Headlining Ebonyyes
Satellite & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,600
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,600
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,600
21" 5 Split Spoke - Style 14yes
22" 5 Split Spoke - Style 6yes
Tow Packageyes
Tow Package (Standard Seating)yes
Premium Exterior Paintsyes
Tow Package (5+2 Seating)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4727 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach25.8 degrees
Angle of departure26.4 degrees
Length191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Exterior Colors
  • Chile Red Metallic
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Nara Bronze Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Aleutian Silver Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Chablis Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Causeway Grey Metallic
  • Luxor Metallic
  • Havana Metallic
  • Mariana Black Metallic
  • Barossa Metallic
  • Barolo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cirrus, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Lunar, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,600
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
