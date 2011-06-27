Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Sport SUV
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,796*
Total Cash Price
$45,394
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,796*
Total Cash Price
$45,394
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,792*
Total Cash Price
$35,743
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,571*
Total Cash Price
$39,317
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,904*
Total Cash Price
$37,173
SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$109,687*
Total Cash Price
$50,398
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$114,354*
Total Cash Price
$52,542
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$111,243*
Total Cash Price
$51,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Sport SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,674
|$1,723
|$8,131
|Maintenance
|$1,948
|$1,932
|$2,297
|$3,219
|$2,168
|$11,565
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,426
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,659
|Financing
|$2,441
|$1,963
|$1,453
|$909
|$329
|$7,095
|Depreciation
|$10,763
|$6,029
|$5,149
|$4,388
|$3,745
|$30,074
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,162
|$18,970
|$18,405
|$18,512
|$16,747
|$98,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Sport SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,674
|$1,723
|$8,131
|Maintenance
|$1,948
|$1,932
|$2,297
|$3,219
|$2,168
|$11,565
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,426
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,659
|Financing
|$2,441
|$1,963
|$1,453
|$909
|$329
|$7,095
|Depreciation
|$10,763
|$6,029
|$5,149
|$4,388
|$3,745
|$30,074
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,162
|$18,970
|$18,405
|$18,512
|$16,747
|$98,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|Maintenance
|$1,534
|$1,521
|$1,809
|$2,535
|$1,707
|$9,106
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,910
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,094
|Financing
|$1,922
|$1,546
|$1,144
|$716
|$259
|$5,587
|Depreciation
|$8,475
|$4,747
|$4,054
|$3,455
|$2,949
|$23,680
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,600
|$14,937
|$14,492
|$14,576
|$13,187
|$77,792
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,450
|$1,493
|$7,042
|Maintenance
|$1,687
|$1,673
|$1,990
|$2,789
|$1,878
|$10,017
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,101
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,303
|Financing
|$2,114
|$1,701
|$1,258
|$788
|$285
|$6,146
|Depreciation
|$9,323
|$5,222
|$4,459
|$3,801
|$3,244
|$26,048
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,660
|$16,431
|$15,941
|$16,034
|$14,506
|$85,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,371
|$1,411
|$6,658
|Maintenance
|$1,595
|$1,582
|$1,881
|$2,636
|$1,775
|$9,470
|Repairs
|$3,053
|$3,265
|$3,519
|$3,792
|$4,081
|$17,710
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,986
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,178
|Financing
|$1,999
|$1,608
|$1,190
|$745
|$269
|$5,810
|Depreciation
|$8,814
|$4,937
|$4,216
|$3,593
|$3,067
|$24,627
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,424
|$15,534
|$15,072
|$15,159
|$13,714
|$80,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$1,858
|$1,913
|$9,027
|Maintenance
|$2,163
|$2,145
|$2,551
|$3,574
|$2,407
|$12,839
|Repairs
|$4,140
|$4,426
|$4,771
|$5,141
|$5,533
|$24,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,693
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,953
|Financing
|$2,710
|$2,180
|$1,613
|$1,010
|$365
|$7,878
|Depreciation
|$11,950
|$6,693
|$5,716
|$4,872
|$4,158
|$33,389
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,046
|$21,061
|$20,434
|$20,552
|$18,594
|$109,687
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$1,937
|$1,995
|$9,411
|Maintenance
|$2,255
|$2,236
|$2,659
|$3,726
|$2,509
|$13,386
|Repairs
|$4,316
|$4,614
|$4,974
|$5,360
|$5,768
|$25,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,808
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,078
|Financing
|$2,825
|$2,273
|$1,682
|$1,053
|$381
|$8,213
|Depreciation
|$12,458
|$6,978
|$5,959
|$5,079
|$4,335
|$34,810
|Fuel
|$3,847
|$3,963
|$4,081
|$4,204
|$4,329
|$20,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,282
|$21,957
|$21,303
|$21,427
|$19,385
|$114,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,885
|$1,941
|$9,155
|Maintenance
|$2,194
|$2,175
|$2,587
|$3,625
|$2,441
|$13,022
|Repairs
|$4,198
|$4,489
|$4,839
|$5,214
|$5,611
|$24,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,731
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,994
|Financing
|$2,748
|$2,211
|$1,636
|$1,024
|$370
|$7,989
|Depreciation
|$12,119
|$6,788
|$5,797
|$4,941
|$4,217
|$33,862
|Fuel
|$3,742
|$3,855
|$3,970
|$4,090
|$4,211
|$19,868
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,458
|$21,360
|$20,724
|$20,844
|$18,857
|$111,243
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Range Rover Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons