Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.6/396.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
14 total speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5670 lbs.
Gross weight6889 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1219 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height69.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bonatti Grey
  • Lugano Teal
  • Maya Gold Metallic
  • Vesuvius
  • Zambezi Silver Metallic
  • Atacama Sand
  • Zermatt Silver
  • Arctic Frost
  • Java Black Pearlescent
  • Chawton White
  • Rimini Red
  • Buckingham Blue
  • Cairns Blue
  • Giverny Green
  • Tonga Green Pearlescent
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
