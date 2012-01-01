Skip to main content
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300 HST Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,300
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 MPG
Combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.7/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower296 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,968 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length172.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity50.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Angle of departure30.6 degrees
Curb weight4,075 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,968 lbs.
Gross weight5,400 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Nolita Grey Metallic
  • Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cloud/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Dapple Grey/Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Deep Garnet/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cloud/Ebony, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Simulated suede steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/50R20 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Packages
Dynamic Handling Pack +$950
Black Exterior Pack +$675
Technology Pack +$1,050
Cold Climate Pack +$400
Extended Leather Pack +$420
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$975
Exterior Protection Pack +$300
Wheel Protection Pack Black Locks +$500
Convenience Pack +$800
Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locks +$220
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$510
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$145
Blind Spot Assist Pack +$575
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$660
Emergency Pack +$65
Eucalyptus Textile Pack +$0
Premium Textile Pack +$0
Safety & Security Options
Activity Key +$210
3D Surround Camera +$800
Interior Options
Meridian Surround Sound System +$450
Power Socket Pack 2 +$155
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror +$600
12-Way Driver & 10-Way Passenger Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory and Heated Rear Seats +$760
Premium Cabin Lighting +$350
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Electrically Adjustable Steering Column +$525
12-Way Driver & 10-Way Passenger Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory +$260
14-Way Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory and Heated Rear Seats +$1,060
14-Way Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory +$260
Analog Dials w/Central TFT Display +$0
Garage Door Opener (HomeLink) +$180
Light Oyster Morzine Headlining +$0
Cabin Air Purification +$450
2-Zone Climate Control w/2nd Row Vents And Temperature Control +$600
Perforated Full Leather Steering Wheel +$0
Exterior Options
20" Gloss Dark Grey w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079 +$100
20" Gloss-Mid Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076 +$100
21" Gloss Light Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5077 +$500
21" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078 +$500
Front Fog Lamps +$175
Powered Gesture Tailgate +$100
Inventory

