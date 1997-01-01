2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 MPG
|Combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|354.0/477.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,968 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|172.1 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.7 in.
|Height
|64.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.6 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.5 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|22.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|30.6 degrees
|Curb weight
|3,935 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,968 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,355 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|120 watts stereo output
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|235/60R18 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Packages
|Dynamic Handling Pack
|+$1,550
|Black Exterior Pack
|+$675
|Technology Pack
|+$2,050
|Cold Climate Pack
|+$650
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|+$1,925
|Wheel Protection Pack Black Locks
|+$500
|Convenience Pack
|+$800
|Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locks
|+$220
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$510
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$145
|Blind Spot Assist Pack
|+$575
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$240
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$510
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$660
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$300
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Eucalyptus Textile Pack
|+$0
|Safety & Security Options
|Activity Key
|+$210
|3D Surround Camera
|+$800
|Interior Options
|Touch Pro Duo
|+$635
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Full Leather Steering Wheel
|+$300
|Meridian Surround Sound System
|+$800
|Power Socket Pack 2
|+$155
|Meridian Sound System
|+$350
|ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
|+$600
|Chrome Treadplates
|+$275
|12-Way Driver & 10-Way Passenger Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory and Heated Rear Seats
|+$760
|Premium Cabin Lighting
|+$350
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$360
|Electrically Adjustable Steering Column
|+$525
|Interactive Driver Display
|+$550
|12-Way Driver & 10-Way Passenger Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory
|+$260
|Suedecloth Steering Wheel
|+$700
|Garage Door Opener (HomeLink)
|+$180
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|+$300
|Cabin Air Purification
|+$450
|2-Zone Climate Control w/2nd Row Vents And Temperature Control
|+$600
|Exterior Options
|20" Gloss Dark Grey w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079
|+$1,850
|20" Gloss-Mid Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076
|+$1,850
|21" Gloss Light Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5077
|+$2,350
|20" Gloss Sparkle Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076
|+$1,600
|20" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079
|+$1,800
|21" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078
|+$2,350
|20" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079
|+$1,850
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$175
|Powered Gesture Tailgate
|+$100
|Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRL
|+$850
|Auto High Beam Assist
|+$250
|Automatic Headlight Levelling
|+$0
|18" Gloss Black 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5074
|+$750
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|+$1,300
|Sliding Panoramic Roof
|+$1,800
