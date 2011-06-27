2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 SE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|354.0/477.9 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,968 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Convenience Pack
|+$800
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|+$1,850
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Extended Leather Pack
|+$420
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$300
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$660
|Wheel Protection Pack Black Locks
|+$500
|Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locks
|+$220
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$510
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$145
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$510
|Technology Pack
|+$1,150
|Eucalyptus Textile Pack
|yes
|Dynamic Handling Pack
|+$1,550
|Premium Textile Pack
|yes
|Black Exterior Pack
|+$675
|Cold Climate Pack
|+$650
|In-Car Entertainment
|120 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|12-Way Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory and Heated Rear Seats
|+$500
|14-Way Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory and Heated Rear Seats
|+$800
|Suedecloth Steering Wheel
|+$700
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|+$300
|Full Leather Steering Wheel
|+$300
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
|+$1,200
|ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
|+$550
|Meridian Surround Sound System
|+$800
|Premium Cabin Lighting/Configurable Ambient Lighting
|+$275
|Power Socket Pack 2
|+$155
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$360
|Meridian Sound System
|+$350
|Cabin Air Purification System w/PM2.5 Filter
|+$450
|2-Zone Climate Control w/2nd Row Temperature Adjustment Control
|+$600
|Chrome Treadplates
|+$275
|Loadspace Partition Net
|+$100
|Garage Door Opener (HomeLink)
|+$180
|Electrically Adjustable Steering Column
|+$525
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|+$1,300
|Sliding Panoramic Roof
|+$1,800
|Powered Gesture Tailgate
|+$100
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$175
|20" Gloss-Mid Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076
|+$250
|21" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078
|+$1,050
|20" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079
|+$200
|21" Gloss Light Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5077
|+$1,050
|20" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079
|+$350
|20" Gloss Dark Grey w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079
|+$350
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|22.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|30.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,935 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,355 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|64.9 in.
|Length
|172.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,968 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.7 in.
|Wheel base
|105.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/60R18 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
