  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  4. 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Range Rover Evoque
More about the 2022 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/477.9 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower246 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,968 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Convenience Pack +$800
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$1,650
Emergency Pack +$65
Exterior Protection Pack +$300
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$660
Wheel Protection Pack Black Locks +$500
Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locks +$220
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$510
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$145
Dynamic Handling Pack +$1,300
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
Technology Pack +$2,000
Eucalyptus Textile Packyes
Black Exterior Pack +$675
Cold Climate Pack +$650
Driver Assist Pack +$1,950
Blind Spot Assist Package +$630
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
120 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
12-Way Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory and Heated Rear Seats +$760
12-Way Heated Front Seats w/Driver's Seat Memory +$260
Suedecloth Steering Wheel +$700
Light Oyster Morzine Headlining +$300
Perforated Full Leather Steering Wheel +$300
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror +$550
Meridian Surround Sound System +$800
Premium Cabin Lighting/Configurable Ambient Lighting +$275
Power Socket Pack 2 +$155
Interactive Driver Display +$550
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Touch Pro Duo +$635
Meridian Sound System +$350
Cabin Air Purification System w/PM2.5 Filter +$450
2-Zone Climate Control w/2nd Row Temperature Adjustment Control +$600
Loadspace Partition Net +$100
Garage Door Opener (HomeLink) +$180
Electrically Adjustable Steering Column +$525
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Headlamps w/Auto Levelingyes
Fixed Panoramic Roof +$1,300
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRL +$850
Sliding Panoramic Roof +$1,800
Powered Gesture Tailgate +$100
Front Fog Lamps +$175
Auto High Beam Assist +$250
20" Gloss-Mid Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076 +$1,850
20" Gloss Sparkle Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076 +$1,600
21" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078 +$2,350
20" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079 +$1,800
21" Gloss Light Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5077 +$2,350
20" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079 +$1,850
18" Gloss Black 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5074 +$750
20" Gloss Dark Grey w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079 +$1,850
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Angle of departure30.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,935 lbs.
Gross weight5,355 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height64.9 in.
Length172.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,968 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Nolita Grey Metallic
  • Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cloud/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models