  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  4. 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 SE Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Range Rover Evoque
More about the 2021 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/477.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Packages
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Driver Assist Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack Black Locksyes
Extended Leather Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Convenience Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Tow Packyes
Black Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Premium Upgrade Interior Packyes
Technology Packyes
Eucalyptus Textile Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locksyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Dynamic Handling Packyes
Cold Climate Packyes
Premium Textile Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Electrically Adjustable Steering Columnyes
Wireless Device Charging w/Phone Signal Boosteryes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Full Extended Leather Upgradeyes
12-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Power Socket Pack 2yes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Premium Carpet Matsyes
14-Way Heated and Cooled Massage Electric Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
12-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seatsyes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Chrome Treadplatesyes
Garage Door Opener (HomeLink)yes
Premium Cabin Lighting/Configurable Ambient Lightingyes
14-Way Heated and Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Twin Front Cupholders w/Coveryes
Suedecloth Steering Wheelyes
Cabin Air Purification System w/PM2.5 Filteryes
Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Keyless Entryyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Meridian Sound Systemyes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
Full Leather Steering Wheelyes
2-Zone Climate Control w/2nd Row Temperature Adjustment Controlyes
Click and Go Integrated Base Unityes
Satin Chrome Paddle Shiftersyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Sliding Panoramic Roofyes
20" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079yes
20" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079yes
Powered Gesture Tailgateyes
21" Light Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5077yes
20" Dark Grey w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079yes
Front Fog Lampsyes
21" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078yes
18" Gloss Black 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5074yes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
21" Silver Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078yes
20" Mid Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076yes
Headlamp Power Washyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity50.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Gross weight5355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Angle of departure30.6 degrees
Length172.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Nolita Grey Metallic
  • Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dapple Grey/Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Cloud, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cloud, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Cloud, leather
  • Deep Garnet, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Eclipse, premium leather
  • Eclipse, leather
  • Cloud, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/50R20 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars