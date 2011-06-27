  1. Home
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/477.9 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Convenience Pack +$2,010
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$500
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$140
Exterior Protection Pack +$300
Tow Packyes
Driver Assist Pack +$1,950
Blind Spot Assist Package +$630
Eucalyptus Textile Packyes
Black Pack +$675
Cold Climate Pack +$650
Technology Pack +$2,280
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$500
Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locks +$210
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$1,810
Dynamic Handling Pack +$1,080
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$650
Wheel Protection Pack Black Locks +$500
In-Car Entertainment
180-watt audio outputyes
6 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wireless Device Charging w/Phone Signal Booster +$350
Keyless Entry +$550
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Garage Door Opener (HomeLink) +$180
Premium Cabin Lighting/Configurable Ambient Lighting +$275
12-Way Heated Electric Front Seats +$500
PIVI Pro Duo +$635
Power Socket Pack 2 +$155
Interactive Driver Display +$550
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror +$550
Meridian Surround Sound System +$800
Click and Go Integrated Base Unit +$305
Premium Carpet Mats +$160
Twin Front Cupholders w/Cover +$75
Meridian Sound System +$350
Full Leather Steering Wheel +$300
Loadspace Storage Rails +$410
Electrically Adjustable Steering Column +$525
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
2-Zone Climate Control w/2nd Row Temperature Adjustment Control +$600
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$300
Chrome Treadplates +$275
Suedecloth Steering Wheel +$700
Loadspace Partition Net +$100
12-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats +$1,260
12-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats +$760
Satin Chrome Paddle Shifters +$300
Cabin Air Purification System w/PM2.5 Filter +$450
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079 +$2,350
18" Gloss Black 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5074 +$750
20" Mid Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076 +$2,350
20" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076 +$1,600
21" Silver Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078 +$2,400
21" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078 +$3,150
Headlamps w/Auto Levelingyes
21" Light Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5077 +$3,150
Headlamp Power Wash +$200
Powered Gesture Tailgate +$475
Front Fog Lamps +$175
Auto High Beam Assist +$250
Powered Tailgate +$375
Fixed Panoramic Roof +$1,300
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRL +$850
Sliding Panoramic Roof +$1,800
20" Dark Grey w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079 +$2,350
20" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079 +$1,600
Dimensions
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Angle of departure30.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Gross weight5355 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height64.9 in.
Length172.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Nolita Grey Metallic
  • Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cloud, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Eclipse, leather
  • Cloud, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
