2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,150
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain

$51,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG

$51,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.7/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine

$51,150
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety

$51,150
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages

$51,150
Wheel Protection Pack Black Locksyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Driver Assist Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Car Care Kityes
Cold Climate Convenience Packyes
Tow Packyes
Black Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Interior Luxury Pack Plusyes
Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locksyes
Eucalyptus Textile Packyes
Drive Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Interior Luxury Packyes
Premium Textile Packyes
In-Car Entertainment

$51,150
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience

$51,150
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature

$51,150
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options

$51,150
Electrically Adjustable Steering Columnyes
16-Way Heated & Cooled Memory Power Front Seats w/Massage Function & Heated Rear Seatsyes
Heads Up Displayyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
16-Way Power Memory Front Seatsyes
16-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats w/Massage Function & Heated Rear Seatsyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Power Socket Pack 2yes
14-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
16-Way Heated & Cooled Memory Power Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Suedecloth Steering Wheel w/Atlas Bezelyes
16-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seatsyes
Ebony Suedecloth Headliningyes
Light Oyster Morzine Headliningyes
Premium Carpet Matsyes
Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Range Rover Scriptyes
14-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seatsyes
Garage Door Opener (HomeLink)yes
Light Oyster Suedecloth Headliningyes
16-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats w/Massage Functionyes
16-Way Power Memory Front Seats w/Massage Functionyes
Suedecloth Steering Wheelyes
16-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD Radioyes
Leather Steering Wheel w/Atlas Bezelyes
Smoker's Packyes
Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Keyless Entryyes
Meridian Sound Systemyes
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
Click and Go Integrated Base Unityes
Air Quality Sensingyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Instrumentation

$51,150
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats

$51,150
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats

$51,150
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options

$51,150
Sliding Panoramic Roofyes
Heated Windshieldyes
20" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079yes
No Badgesyes
Powered Gesture Tailgateyes
Wade Sensingyes
20" Dark Grey w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079yes
Front Fog Lampsyes
360 Surround Camera Systemyes
21" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078yes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
Heated Washer Jetsyes
21" Silver Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078yes
20" Mid Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076yes
Headlamp Power Washyes
18" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5074yes
18" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5075yes
20" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076yes
Measurements

$51,150
Maximum cargo capacity50.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4075 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Angle of departure30.6 degrees
Length172.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors

$51,150
Exterior Colors
  • Narvik Black
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cloud/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cloud, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Eclipse/Ebony, leather
  • Cloud, cloth
  • Cloud/Ebony, premium leather
  • Dapple Grey/Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Deep Garnet/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels

$51,150
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/50R20 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension

$51,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty

$51,150
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

