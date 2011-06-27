2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|354.0/477.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Driver Assist Pack
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack Black Locks
|yes
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|yes
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Car Care Kit
|yes
|Cold Climate Convenience Pack
|yes
|Tow Pack
|yes
|Black Pack
|yes
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Park Pack
|yes
|Interior Luxury Pack Plus
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locks
|yes
|Eucalyptus Textile Pack
|yes
|Drive Pack
|yes
|Exterior Protection Pack
|yes
|Interior Luxury Pack
|yes
|Premium Textile Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Electrically Adjustable Steering Column
|yes
|Touch Pro Duo
|yes
|16-Way Heated & Cooled Memory Power Front Seats w/Massage Function & Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Heads Up Display
|yes
|Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
|yes
|TFT Virtual Instrument Cluster
|yes
|16-Way Power Memory Front Seats
|yes
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|yes
|16-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats w/Massage Function & Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Black Gearshift Paddles
|yes
|10-Way Heated Power Front Seats & Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Loadspace Storage Rails
|yes
|Power Socket Pack 2
|yes
|14-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|16-Way Heated & Cooled Memory Power Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Suedecloth Steering Wheel w/Atlas Bezel
|yes
|16-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats
|yes
|Ebony Suedecloth Headlining
|yes
|Premium Carpet Mats
|yes
|Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Range Rover Script
|yes
|14-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats
|yes
|Chrome Treadplates
|yes
|10-Way Heated Power Front Seats
|yes
|Garage Door Opener (HomeLink)
|yes
|Light Oyster Suedecloth Headlining
|yes
|16-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats w/Massage Function
|yes
|16-Way Power Memory Front Seats w/Massage Function
|yes
|Suedecloth Steering Wheel
|yes
|16-Way Heated & Memory Power Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD Radio
|yes
|Leather Steering Wheel w/Atlas Bezel
|yes
|Smoker's Pack
|yes
|Meridian Surround Sound System
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Keyless Entry
|yes
|Meridian Sound System
|yes
|ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
|yes
|Loadspace Partition Net
|yes
|Click and Go Integrated Base Unit
|yes
|Air Quality Sensing
|yes
|Cabin Air Ionization
|yes
|14-Way Power Memory Front Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Sliding Panoramic Roof
|yes
|20" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079
|yes
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Auto High Beam Assist
|yes
|Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRL
|yes
|Auto-Dimming, Power Fold, Heated Door Mirrors w/Memory and Approach Lights
|yes
|20" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079
|yes
|No Badges
|yes
|Powered Gesture Tailgate
|yes
|Wade Sensing
|yes
|20" Dark Grey w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5079
|yes
|Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|360 Surround Camera System
|yes
|21" Gloss Black Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078
|yes
|Powered Tailgate
|yes
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|yes
|Heated Washer Jets
|yes
|21" Silver Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5078
|yes
|20" Mid Silver w/Diamond Turned Finish 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076
|yes
|Headlamp Power Wash
|yes
|18" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5074
|yes
|20" Gloss Silver 5 Split-Spoke - Style 5076
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3935 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5355 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.5 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|22.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|30.6 degrees
|Length
|172.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3968 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|64.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.5 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/60R V tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,650
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
