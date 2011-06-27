2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Evoque SUV
First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,513*
Total Cash Price
$59,610
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,034*
Total Cash Price
$46,937
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,513*
Total Cash Price
$59,610
R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
True Cost to Own
$67,137*
Total Cash Price
$51,631
R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
True Cost to Own
$63,475*
Total Cash Price
$48,814
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
True Cost to Own
$86,058*
Total Cash Price
$66,181
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Range Rover Evoque SUV First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,140
|$1,181
|$1,222
|$1,265
|$5,911
|Maintenance
|$491
|$1,494
|$846
|$2,596
|$1,918
|$7,344
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,539
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,747
|Financing
|$3,205
|$2,578
|$1,909
|$1,194
|$432
|$9,318
|Depreciation
|$17,184
|$4,615
|$3,771
|$4,224
|$3,691
|$33,485
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,833
|$12,259
|$10,210
|$14,351
|$13,861
|$77,513
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Range Rover Evoque SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$898
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$387
|$1,176
|$666
|$2,044
|$1,510
|$5,783
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,999
|$3,074
|$5,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,163
|Financing
|$2,524
|$2,030
|$1,503
|$940
|$340
|$7,337
|Depreciation
|$13,531
|$3,634
|$2,969
|$3,326
|$2,906
|$26,366
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,128
|$9,653
|$8,039
|$11,300
|$10,914
|$61,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,140
|$1,181
|$1,222
|$1,265
|$5,911
|Maintenance
|$491
|$1,494
|$846
|$2,596
|$1,918
|$7,344
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,539
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,747
|Financing
|$3,205
|$2,578
|$1,909
|$1,194
|$432
|$9,318
|Depreciation
|$17,184
|$4,615
|$3,771
|$4,224
|$3,691
|$33,485
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,833
|$12,259
|$10,210
|$14,351
|$13,861
|$77,513
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Range Rover Evoque SUV R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$988
|$1,023
|$1,058
|$1,096
|$5,119
|Maintenance
|$426
|$1,294
|$733
|$2,248
|$1,661
|$6,361
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,199
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,379
|Financing
|$2,776
|$2,233
|$1,653
|$1,034
|$374
|$8,071
|Depreciation
|$14,884
|$3,997
|$3,266
|$3,659
|$3,197
|$29,003
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,241
|$10,618
|$8,843
|$12,430
|$12,005
|$67,137
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Range Rover Evoque SUV R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$1,000
|$1,036
|$4,840
|Maintenance
|$402
|$1,223
|$693
|$2,126
|$1,570
|$6,014
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,079
|$3,197
|$5,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,079
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,250
|Financing
|$2,625
|$2,111
|$1,563
|$978
|$354
|$7,630
|Depreciation
|$14,072
|$3,779
|$3,088
|$3,459
|$3,022
|$27,421
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,973
|$10,039
|$8,361
|$11,752
|$11,351
|$63,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Range Rover Evoque SUV R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,266
|$1,311
|$1,356
|$1,404
|$6,562
|Maintenance
|$546
|$1,658
|$939
|$2,882
|$2,129
|$8,154
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,819
|$4,334
|$7,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,819
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,050
|Financing
|$3,559
|$2,862
|$2,119
|$1,325
|$479
|$10,345
|Depreciation
|$19,079
|$5,124
|$4,186
|$4,690
|$4,097
|$37,176
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,790
|$13,611
|$11,335
|$15,933
|$15,389
|$86,058
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Range Rover Evoque
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in Virginia is:not available
