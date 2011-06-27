2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Evoque SUV
HSE Dynamic 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,924*
Total Cash Price
$55,989
HSE Dynamic 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,924*
Total Cash Price
$55,989
SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,895*
Total Cash Price
$48,495
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,355*
Total Cash Price
$45,849
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,995*
Total Cash Price
$44,086
Autobiography 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$83,183*
Total Cash Price
$62,161
Landmark Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$86,723*
Total Cash Price
$64,806
Autobiography 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$84,363*
Total Cash Price
$63,043
Range Rover Evoque Convertible
HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,895*
Total Cash Price
$48,495
SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$79,053*
Total Cash Price
$59,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE Dynamic 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,140
|$1,181
|$1,222
|$1,265
|$5,911
|Maintenance
|$491
|$1,494
|$846
|$3,833
|$1,918
|$8,581
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,294
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,502
|Financing
|$3,011
|$2,422
|$1,792
|$1,121
|$405
|$8,752
|Depreciation
|$15,394
|$4,543
|$3,713
|$4,162
|$3,637
|$31,449
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,418
|$11,840
|$9,840
|$15,251
|$13,574
|$74,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$988
|$1,023
|$1,058
|$1,096
|$5,119
|Maintenance
|$426
|$1,294
|$733
|$3,320
|$1,661
|$7,433
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,987
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,167
|Financing
|$2,608
|$2,098
|$1,552
|$971
|$351
|$7,580
|Depreciation
|$13,333
|$3,935
|$3,216
|$3,605
|$3,150
|$27,239
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,150
|$10,255
|$8,523
|$13,210
|$11,757
|$64,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$1,000
|$1,036
|$4,840
|Maintenance
|$402
|$1,223
|$693
|$3,139
|$1,570
|$7,027
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,079
|$3,197
|$5,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,878
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,049
|Financing
|$2,466
|$1,983
|$1,467
|$918
|$332
|$7,167
|Depreciation
|$12,606
|$3,720
|$3,041
|$3,408
|$2,979
|$25,754
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,996
|$9,696
|$8,058
|$12,489
|$11,116
|$61,355
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$898
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$387
|$1,176
|$666
|$3,018
|$1,510
|$6,757
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,999
|$3,074
|$5,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,806
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,970
|Financing
|$2,371
|$1,907
|$1,411
|$883
|$319
|$6,891
|Depreciation
|$12,121
|$3,577
|$2,924
|$3,277
|$2,864
|$24,763
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,227
|$9,323
|$7,748
|$12,009
|$10,688
|$58,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Evoque SUV Autobiography 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,266
|$1,311
|$1,356
|$1,404
|$6,562
|Maintenance
|$546
|$1,658
|$939
|$4,255
|$2,129
|$9,527
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,819
|$4,334
|$7,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,546
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,778
|Financing
|$3,343
|$2,689
|$1,990
|$1,245
|$450
|$9,716
|Depreciation
|$17,091
|$5,044
|$4,123
|$4,621
|$4,038
|$34,916
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,110
|$13,145
|$10,925
|$16,933
|$15,070
|$83,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Evoque SUV Landmark Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,276
|$1,320
|$1,367
|$1,414
|$1,464
|$6,841
|Maintenance
|$569
|$1,729
|$979
|$4,436
|$2,220
|$9,933
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,939
|$4,519
|$7,457
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,655
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,896
|Financing
|$3,485
|$2,803
|$2,074
|$1,298
|$469
|$10,130
|Depreciation
|$17,818
|$5,258
|$4,298
|$4,817
|$4,210
|$36,402
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,534
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,769
|$13,064
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,264
|$13,705
|$11,390
|$17,653
|$15,711
|$86,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Evoque SUV Autobiography 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,241
|$1,284
|$1,330
|$1,376
|$1,424
|$6,655
|Maintenance
|$553
|$1,682
|$952
|$4,316
|$2,159
|$9,663
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,859
|$4,396
|$7,254
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,583
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,817
|Financing
|$3,391
|$2,727
|$2,018
|$1,263
|$456
|$9,854
|Depreciation
|$17,333
|$5,115
|$4,181
|$4,686
|$4,096
|$35,411
|Fuel
|$2,394
|$2,465
|$2,540
|$2,615
|$2,694
|$12,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,495
|$13,332
|$11,080
|$17,173
|$15,284
|$84,363
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Evoque Convertible HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$988
|$1,023
|$1,058
|$1,096
|$5,119
|Maintenance
|$426
|$1,294
|$733
|$3,320
|$1,661
|$7,433
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,987
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,167
|Financing
|$2,608
|$2,098
|$1,552
|$971
|$351
|$7,580
|Depreciation
|$13,333
|$3,935
|$3,216
|$3,605
|$3,150
|$27,239
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,150
|$10,255
|$8,523
|$13,210
|$11,757
|$64,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Evoque Convertible SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,203
|$1,246
|$1,289
|$1,335
|$6,236
|Maintenance
|$519
|$1,576
|$892
|$4,044
|$2,023
|$9,054
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,679
|$4,119
|$6,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,420
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,640
|Financing
|$3,177
|$2,555
|$1,891
|$1,183
|$427
|$9,234
|Depreciation
|$16,242
|$4,793
|$3,918
|$4,391
|$3,838
|$33,182
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,764
|$12,493
|$10,382
|$16,092
|$14,322
|$79,053
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Range Rover Evoque
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in Virginia is:not available
