Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Dynamic Features & Specs
|Overview
See Range Rover Evoque Inventory
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/522.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Torque
|251 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Cold Climate Convenience Package
|yes
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|Chrome Wheel Lock Pack
|yes
|Evoque Convertible Protection Pack
|yes
|Black Wheel Lock Pack
|yes
|SE Tech Package
|yes
|Evoque Tow Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Rear Seat Center Armrest
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD radio
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|20" Sparkle Finish 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 508
|yes
|19" Sparkle Finish 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 707
|yes
|20" Shadow Chrome Finish 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 504
|yes
|20" Polished Finish 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 901
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4440 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5310 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.9 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|17.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|31.0 degrees
|Length
|172.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3968 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|63.3 in.
|Wheel base
|104.7 in.
|Width
|77.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|R18 tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover Evoque
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,100
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Dynamic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic