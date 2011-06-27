Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Evoque SUV
Autobiography 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,944*
Total Cash Price
$43,492
HSE Dynamic 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,944*
Total Cash Price
$43,492
Autobiography 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,046*
Total Cash Price
$37,671
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$82,096*
Total Cash Price
$48,287
Landmark Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$83,260*
Total Cash Price
$48,972
HSE Dynamic 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,046*
Total Cash Price
$37,671
SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$78,020*
Total Cash Price
$45,890
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,224*
Total Cash Price
$34,246
Range Rover Evoque Convertible
SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,553*
Total Cash Price
$35,616
HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$85,589*
Total Cash Price
$50,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque SUV Autobiography 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$621
|$3,777
|$2,113
|$2,459
|$10,443
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,410
|$3,711
|$3,999
|$4,305
|$14,426
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,322
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,530
|Financing
|$2,339
|$1,881
|$1,392
|$871
|$315
|$6,798
|Depreciation
|$8,617
|$4,163
|$3,665
|$3,249
|$2,915
|$22,609
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,979
|$12,452
|$16,022
|$13,811
|$13,679
|$73,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE Dynamic 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$621
|$3,777
|$2,113
|$2,459
|$10,443
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,410
|$3,711
|$3,999
|$4,305
|$14,426
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,322
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,530
|Financing
|$2,339
|$1,881
|$1,392
|$871
|$315
|$6,798
|Depreciation
|$8,617
|$4,163
|$3,665
|$3,249
|$2,915
|$22,609
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,979
|$12,452
|$16,022
|$13,811
|$13,679
|$73,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque SUV Autobiography 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$1,276
|$538
|$3,271
|$1,830
|$2,130
|$9,045
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,088
|$3,214
|$3,464
|$3,729
|$12,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,011
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,191
|Financing
|$2,026
|$1,629
|$1,206
|$755
|$273
|$5,888
|Depreciation
|$7,464
|$3,606
|$3,175
|$2,814
|$2,525
|$19,582
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,573
|$10,786
|$13,878
|$11,963
|$11,848
|$64,046
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,497
|Maintenance
|$1,636
|$689
|$4,193
|$2,346
|$2,730
|$11,594
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,676
|$4,120
|$4,440
|$4,780
|$16,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,577
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,809
|Financing
|$2,597
|$2,088
|$1,545
|$967
|$350
|$7,548
|Depreciation
|$9,567
|$4,622
|$4,069
|$3,607
|$3,236
|$25,101
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,961
|$13,825
|$17,789
|$15,334
|$15,187
|$82,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque SUV Landmark Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$1,397
|$6,589
|Maintenance
|$1,659
|$699
|$4,253
|$2,380
|$2,768
|$11,759
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,714
|$4,178
|$4,503
|$4,848
|$16,243
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,614
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,849
|Financing
|$2,634
|$2,118
|$1,567
|$981
|$355
|$7,655
|Depreciation
|$9,703
|$4,688
|$4,127
|$3,658
|$3,282
|$25,457
|Fuel
|$2,394
|$2,465
|$2,540
|$2,615
|$2,694
|$12,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,245
|$14,021
|$18,041
|$15,551
|$15,403
|$83,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE Dynamic 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$1,276
|$538
|$3,271
|$1,830
|$2,130
|$9,045
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,088
|$3,214
|$3,464
|$3,729
|$12,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,011
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,191
|Financing
|$2,026
|$1,629
|$1,206
|$755
|$273
|$5,888
|Depreciation
|$7,464
|$3,606
|$3,175
|$2,814
|$2,525
|$19,582
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,573
|$10,786
|$13,878
|$11,963
|$11,848
|$64,046
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,270
|$1,309
|$6,175
|Maintenance
|$1,554
|$655
|$3,985
|$2,230
|$2,594
|$11,019
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,543
|$3,915
|$4,220
|$4,543
|$15,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,450
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,669
|Financing
|$2,468
|$1,985
|$1,469
|$919
|$332
|$7,173
|Depreciation
|$9,092
|$4,393
|$3,867
|$3,428
|$3,075
|$23,855
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,970
|$13,139
|$16,905
|$14,573
|$14,433
|$78,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$1,160
|$489
|$2,974
|$1,664
|$1,936
|$8,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,898
|$2,922
|$3,149
|$3,390
|$11,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,828
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,992
|Financing
|$1,842
|$1,481
|$1,096
|$686
|$248
|$5,353
|Depreciation
|$6,785
|$3,278
|$2,886
|$2,558
|$2,295
|$17,802
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,157
|$9,805
|$12,616
|$10,875
|$10,771
|$58,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque Convertible SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$1,206
|$509
|$3,093
|$1,731
|$2,013
|$8,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,974
|$3,039
|$3,275
|$3,526
|$11,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,901
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,072
|Financing
|$1,916
|$1,540
|$1,140
|$713
|$258
|$5,567
|Depreciation
|$7,056
|$3,409
|$3,001
|$2,660
|$2,387
|$18,514
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,723
|$10,197
|$13,121
|$11,310
|$11,202
|$60,553
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover Evoque Convertible HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$6,774
|Maintenance
|$1,705
|$719
|$4,372
|$2,446
|$2,846
|$12,088
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,790
|$4,295
|$4,629
|$4,983
|$16,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,687
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,928
|Financing
|$2,708
|$2,177
|$1,611
|$1,008
|$365
|$7,869
|Depreciation
|$9,974
|$4,819
|$4,242
|$3,760
|$3,374
|$26,169
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,534
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,769
|$13,064
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,811
|$14,413
|$18,546
|$15,986
|$15,833
|$85,589
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Range Rover Evoque
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019