Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Evoque SUV
SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,857*
Total Cash Price
$33,570
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$82,368*
Total Cash Price
$42,634
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$82,368*
Total Cash Price
$42,634
HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$91,448*
Total Cash Price
$47,334
SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$95,340*
Total Cash Price
$49,348
Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$92,746*
Total Cash Price
$48,005
Range Rover Evoque Convertible
HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$71,343*
Total Cash Price
$36,927
SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$67,451*
Total Cash Price
$34,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$483
|$2,901
|$1,640
|$1,779
|$3,845
|$10,648
|Repairs
|$1,864
|$2,847
|$3,069
|$3,306
|$3,560
|$14,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,792
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,956
|Financing
|$1,805
|$1,452
|$1,075
|$672
|$244
|$5,248
|Depreciation
|$6,956
|$3,433
|$3,022
|$2,678
|$2,404
|$18,493
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,512
|$13,364
|$11,618
|$11,329
|$13,034
|$64,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$613
|$3,684
|$2,083
|$2,259
|$4,883
|$13,523
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,276
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,484
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,844
|$1,365
|$853
|$310
|$6,665
|Depreciation
|$8,834
|$4,360
|$3,838
|$3,401
|$3,053
|$23,486
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,700
|$16,972
|$14,755
|$14,388
|$16,553
|$82,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$613
|$3,684
|$2,083
|$2,259
|$4,883
|$13,523
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,276
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,484
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,844
|$1,365
|$853
|$310
|$6,665
|Depreciation
|$8,834
|$4,360
|$3,838
|$3,401
|$3,053
|$23,486
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,700
|$16,972
|$14,755
|$14,388
|$16,553
|$82,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,497
|Maintenance
|$681
|$4,090
|$2,312
|$2,508
|$5,421
|$15,014
|Repairs
|$2,628
|$4,014
|$4,327
|$4,661
|$5,020
|$20,651
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,527
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,758
|Financing
|$2,545
|$2,047
|$1,516
|$948
|$344
|$7,400
|Depreciation
|$9,808
|$4,841
|$4,261
|$3,776
|$3,390
|$26,075
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,872
|$18,843
|$16,381
|$15,974
|$18,378
|$91,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$6,774
|Maintenance
|$710
|$4,264
|$2,411
|$2,615
|$5,652
|$15,653
|Repairs
|$2,740
|$4,185
|$4,511
|$4,860
|$5,233
|$21,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,634
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,875
|Financing
|$2,653
|$2,134
|$1,580
|$988
|$359
|$7,715
|Depreciation
|$10,225
|$5,047
|$4,442
|$3,937
|$3,534
|$27,185
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,803
|$19,645
|$17,078
|$16,654
|$19,160
|$95,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Evoque SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$1,397
|$6,589
|Maintenance
|$691
|$4,148
|$2,345
|$2,544
|$5,498
|$15,227
|Repairs
|$2,666
|$4,071
|$4,389
|$4,728
|$5,091
|$20,944
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,563
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,797
|Financing
|$2,581
|$2,076
|$1,537
|$961
|$349
|$7,505
|Depreciation
|$9,947
|$4,909
|$4,321
|$3,830
|$3,438
|$26,445
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,182
|$19,111
|$16,614
|$16,200
|$18,639
|$92,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Evoque Convertible HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$531
|$3,191
|$1,804
|$1,957
|$4,230
|$11,713
|Repairs
|$2,050
|$3,132
|$3,376
|$3,637
|$3,916
|$16,111
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,971
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,152
|Financing
|$1,986
|$1,597
|$1,183
|$739
|$268
|$5,773
|Depreciation
|$7,652
|$3,776
|$3,324
|$2,946
|$2,644
|$20,342
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,063
|$14,700
|$12,780
|$12,462
|$14,337
|$71,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Evoque Convertible SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$502
|$3,017
|$1,706
|$1,850
|$3,999
|$11,074
|Repairs
|$1,939
|$2,961
|$3,192
|$3,438
|$3,702
|$15,232
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,864
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,034
|Financing
|$1,877
|$1,510
|$1,118
|$699
|$254
|$5,458
|Depreciation
|$7,234
|$3,570
|$3,143
|$2,785
|$2,500
|$19,233
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,132
|$13,899
|$12,083
|$11,782
|$13,555
|$67,451
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Range Rover Evoque
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in Virginia is:not available
