Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Evoque SUV
SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$81,046*
Total Cash Price
$37,130
Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$81,046*
Total Cash Price
$37,130
HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$70,198*
Total Cash Price
$32,160
HSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Dynamic Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,369*
Total Cash Price
$30,405
SE 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$63,816*
Total Cash Price
$29,236
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$89,981*
Total Cash Price
$41,223
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$93,810*
Total Cash Price
$42,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$3,647
|$2,052
|$2,221
|$978
|$4,540
|$13,439
|Repairs
|$3,551
|$3,796
|$4,093
|$4,409
|$4,747
|$20,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,990
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,198
|Financing
|$1,996
|$1,607
|$1,189
|$743
|$269
|$5,804
|Depreciation
|$8,061
|$3,970
|$3,494
|$3,095
|$2,779
|$21,398
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,563
|$14,893
|$14,568
|$12,901
|$16,121
|$81,046
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Evoque SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$3,647
|$2,052
|$2,221
|$978
|$4,540
|$13,439
|Repairs
|$3,551
|$3,796
|$4,093
|$4,409
|$4,747
|$20,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,990
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,198
|Financing
|$1,996
|$1,607
|$1,189
|$743
|$269
|$5,804
|Depreciation
|$8,061
|$3,970
|$3,494
|$3,095
|$2,779
|$21,398
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,563
|$14,893
|$14,568
|$12,901
|$16,121
|$81,046
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$3,159
|$1,778
|$1,924
|$847
|$3,933
|$11,640
|Repairs
|$3,076
|$3,288
|$3,545
|$3,819
|$4,112
|$17,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,724
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,904
|Financing
|$1,729
|$1,392
|$1,030
|$644
|$233
|$5,027
|Depreciation
|$6,982
|$3,439
|$3,026
|$2,681
|$2,407
|$18,534
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,543
|$12,900
|$12,618
|$11,174
|$13,963
|$70,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Dynamic Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$2,987
|$1,681
|$1,819
|$801
|$3,718
|$11,005
|Repairs
|$2,908
|$3,109
|$3,352
|$3,611
|$3,888
|$16,867
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,630
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,800
|Financing
|$1,635
|$1,316
|$973
|$608
|$220
|$4,753
|Depreciation
|$6,601
|$3,251
|$2,861
|$2,534
|$2,276
|$17,523
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,477
|$12,196
|$11,930
|$10,564
|$13,202
|$66,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$2,872
|$1,616
|$1,749
|$770
|$3,575
|$10,582
|Repairs
|$2,796
|$2,989
|$3,223
|$3,472
|$3,738
|$16,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,731
|Financing
|$1,572
|$1,265
|$936
|$585
|$212
|$4,570
|Depreciation
|$6,347
|$3,126
|$2,751
|$2,437
|$2,188
|$16,849
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,766
|$11,727
|$11,471
|$10,158
|$12,694
|$63,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Evoque SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,497
|Maintenance
|$4,050
|$2,279
|$2,466
|$1,086
|$5,041
|$14,921
|Repairs
|$3,942
|$4,214
|$4,544
|$4,896
|$5,271
|$22,867
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,209
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,441
|Financing
|$2,217
|$1,784
|$1,320
|$825
|$299
|$6,444
|Depreciation
|$8,949
|$4,408
|$3,879
|$3,436
|$3,085
|$23,757
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,050
|$16,535
|$16,174
|$14,323
|$17,899
|$89,981
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Evoque SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$6,774
|Maintenance
|$4,222
|$2,376
|$2,571
|$1,132
|$5,255
|$15,556
|Repairs
|$4,110
|$4,394
|$4,738
|$5,104
|$5,495
|$23,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,303
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,545
|Financing
|$2,311
|$1,860
|$1,376
|$860
|$312
|$6,718
|Depreciation
|$9,330
|$4,595
|$4,044
|$3,582
|$3,216
|$24,768
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,116
|$17,239
|$16,862
|$14,932
|$18,660
|$93,810
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in Virginia is:not available
