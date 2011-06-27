Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Evoque SUV
Pure Plus Firenze Red Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,048*
Total Cash Price
$30,391
Pure Plus Fuji White Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,048*
Total Cash Price
$30,391
Pure Plus Santorini Black Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,735*
Total Cash Price
$26,323
Pure Plus Corris Grey Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$63,095*
Total Cash Price
$24,887
Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$85,542*
Total Cash Price
$33,741
Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$89,182*
Total Cash Price
$35,177
Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$86,755*
Total Cash Price
$34,220
Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,735*
Total Cash Price
$26,323
Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$81,295*
Total Cash Price
$32,066
Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$67,948*
Total Cash Price
$26,802
Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,015*
Total Cash Price
$29,195
Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$75,835*
Total Cash Price
$29,913
Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,668*
Total Cash Price
$23,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Plus Firenze Red Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$2,032
|$2,183
|$958
|$4,333
|$3,266
|$12,772
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,641
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,634
|$1,314
|$973
|$608
|$221
|$4,751
|Depreciation
|$7,061
|$3,401
|$2,992
|$2,652
|$2,380
|$18,486
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,406
|$14,345
|$12,781
|$15,890
|$14,627
|$77,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Plus Fuji White Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$2,032
|$2,183
|$958
|$4,333
|$3,266
|$12,772
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,641
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,634
|$1,314
|$973
|$608
|$221
|$4,751
|Depreciation
|$7,061
|$3,401
|$2,992
|$2,652
|$2,380
|$18,486
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,406
|$14,345
|$12,781
|$15,890
|$14,627
|$77,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Plus Santorini Black Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$1,760
|$1,891
|$829
|$3,753
|$2,829
|$11,063
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,421
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,416
|$1,139
|$843
|$527
|$191
|$4,115
|Depreciation
|$6,116
|$2,946
|$2,592
|$2,297
|$2,061
|$16,012
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,808
|$12,425
|$11,070
|$13,763
|$12,669
|$66,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Plus Corris Grey Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$1,664
|$1,788
|$784
|$3,548
|$2,675
|$10,459
|Repairs
|$3,053
|$3,265
|$3,519
|$3,792
|$4,081
|$17,710
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,344
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,514
|Financing
|$1,338
|$1,076
|$797
|$498
|$181
|$3,891
|Depreciation
|$5,782
|$2,785
|$2,450
|$2,172
|$1,949
|$15,138
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,891
|$11,747
|$10,467
|$13,012
|$11,978
|$63,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$6,445
|Maintenance
|$2,256
|$2,424
|$1,063
|$4,811
|$3,627
|$14,180
|Repairs
|$4,140
|$4,426
|$4,771
|$5,141
|$5,533
|$24,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,822
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,053
|Financing
|$1,815
|$1,459
|$1,080
|$675
|$245
|$5,275
|Depreciation
|$7,840
|$3,776
|$3,322
|$2,944
|$2,642
|$20,524
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,545
|$15,926
|$14,190
|$17,642
|$16,239
|$85,542
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$6,719
|Maintenance
|$2,352
|$2,527
|$1,108
|$5,016
|$3,781
|$14,784
|Repairs
|$4,316
|$4,614
|$4,974
|$5,360
|$5,768
|$25,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,899
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,140
|Financing
|$1,892
|$1,521
|$1,126
|$704
|$256
|$5,499
|Depreciation
|$8,173
|$3,937
|$3,463
|$3,069
|$2,755
|$21,397
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,462
|$16,604
|$14,794
|$18,393
|$16,930
|$89,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$6,537
|Maintenance
|$2,288
|$2,458
|$1,078
|$4,879
|$3,678
|$14,382
|Repairs
|$4,198
|$4,489
|$4,839
|$5,214
|$5,611
|$24,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,848
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,082
|Financing
|$1,840
|$1,480
|$1,095
|$685
|$249
|$5,350
|Depreciation
|$7,951
|$3,830
|$3,369
|$2,986
|$2,680
|$20,815
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,850
|$16,152
|$14,392
|$17,892
|$16,469
|$86,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$1,760
|$1,891
|$829
|$3,753
|$2,829
|$11,063
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,421
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,416
|$1,139
|$843
|$527
|$191
|$4,115
|Depreciation
|$6,116
|$2,946
|$2,592
|$2,297
|$2,061
|$16,012
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,808
|$12,425
|$11,070
|$13,763
|$12,669
|$66,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,223
|$1,261
|$1,298
|$6,125
|Maintenance
|$2,144
|$2,303
|$1,010
|$4,572
|$3,446
|$13,476
|Repairs
|$3,934
|$4,206
|$4,535
|$4,886
|$5,258
|$22,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,731
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,951
|Financing
|$1,725
|$1,387
|$1,026
|$642
|$233
|$5,013
|Depreciation
|$7,450
|$3,589
|$3,157
|$2,798
|$2,511
|$19,505
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,407
|$2,479
|$2,553
|$2,630
|$12,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,475
|$15,135
|$13,486
|$16,766
|$15,433
|$81,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$5,120
|Maintenance
|$1,792
|$1,925
|$844
|$3,821
|$2,881
|$11,264
|Repairs
|$3,288
|$3,516
|$3,790
|$4,084
|$4,395
|$19,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,631
|Financing
|$1,441
|$1,159
|$858
|$536
|$195
|$4,190
|Depreciation
|$6,227
|$2,999
|$2,639
|$2,339
|$2,099
|$16,303
|Fuel
|$1,953
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,199
|$10,369
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,114
|$12,650
|$11,272
|$14,013
|$12,899
|$67,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$5,577
|Maintenance
|$1,952
|$2,097
|$920
|$4,163
|$3,138
|$12,270
|Repairs
|$3,582
|$3,830
|$4,128
|$4,448
|$4,787
|$20,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,776
|Financing
|$1,570
|$1,263
|$935
|$584
|$212
|$4,564
|Depreciation
|$6,783
|$3,267
|$2,874
|$2,547
|$2,286
|$17,758
|Fuel
|$2,128
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$11,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,642
|$13,780
|$12,278
|$15,265
|$14,051
|$74,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,714
|Maintenance
|$2,000
|$2,149
|$943
|$4,265
|$3,215
|$12,571
|Repairs
|$3,670
|$3,924
|$4,230
|$4,558
|$4,905
|$21,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,615
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,820
|Financing
|$1,609
|$1,294
|$958
|$599
|$218
|$4,676
|Depreciation
|$6,950
|$3,348
|$2,945
|$2,610
|$2,343
|$18,195
|Fuel
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$2,313
|$2,381
|$2,454
|$11,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,100
|$14,119
|$12,580
|$15,640
|$14,396
|$75,835
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$4,571
|Maintenance
|$1,600
|$1,719
|$754
|$3,412
|$2,572
|$10,057
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,292
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,456
|Financing
|$1,287
|$1,035
|$766
|$479
|$174
|$3,741
|Depreciation
|$5,560
|$2,678
|$2,356
|$2,088
|$1,874
|$14,556
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,280
|$11,295
|$10,064
|$12,512
|$11,517
|$60,668
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Range Rover Evoque
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019