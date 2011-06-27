  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  4. Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,100
See Range Rover Evoque Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,100
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Torque250 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Vision Assist Packageyes
Pure Plusyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,100
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,100
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Satellite and HD Radioyes
Ebony Headlineryes
HDD Navigation Systemyes
Gloss Black Strata Dash Finisheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,100
20" Sparkle Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 6yes
20" Shadow Chrome Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7yes
Extended Global Paint Paletteyes
Premium Paint Palletteyes
Santorini Black Metallic Exterior Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity51.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3680 lbs.
Gross weight3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1102 lbs.
Angle of departure33.0 degrees
Length171.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width77.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Exterior Colors
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Zanzibar Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Pimento, premium leather
  • Almond/Espresso, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Lunar, leather
  • Latte/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Espresso, premium leather
  • Lunar/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Almond/Espresso, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cirrus/Lunar, premium leather
  • Tan/Ivory/Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,100
19 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Evoque Inventory

Related Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles