2025 Land Rover Range Rover

Price Range: $107,900 - $234,000 

2025 Land Rover Range Rover video

Land Rover Range Rover vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS | Luxury SUV Comparison | Price, MPG, Interior & More

Land Rover Range Rover vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS | Luxury SUV Comparison | Price, MPG, Interior & More

NOTE: This video is about the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover, but since the 2025 Land Rover Range Rover is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2025 Range Rover both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Range Rover ranges from 40.7 to 8.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover. Learn more

Is the Land Rover Range Rover reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2025 Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2025 Land Rover Range Rover is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2025 Range Rover is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2025 Land Rover Range Rover?

The least-expensive 2025 Land Rover Range Rover is the 2025 Land Rover Range Rover P400 SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $107,900.

Other versions include:

  • P400 SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) which starts at $107,900
  • P400 SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Long Wheelbase, 7 Seats (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) which starts at $114,900
  • P550e SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $119,900
  • P530 SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $131,400
  • P530 SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Long Wheelbase, 7 Seats (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $138,400
  • P550e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $151,600
  • P530 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $166,400
  • P530 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Long Wheelbase, 7 Seats (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $169,400
  • P530 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Long Wheelbase (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $170,900
  • P615 SV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $209,000
  • P615 SV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Long Wheelbase (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $234,000
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover?

If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover, the next question is, which Range Rover model is right for you? Range Rover variants include P400 SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A), P400 SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Long Wheelbase, 7 Seats (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A), P550e SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), and P530 SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Standard Wheelbase (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Range Rover models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Automotive News

