Background on me, I have has LRs since I was 24 years old continuously and have never had so many issues with a model! You would think that LR would take care of such a loyal 20 year customer but it doesn't matter to them. I always say, when something is good a consumer may only tell 10 people but when its bad they will tell anyone that will listen. Nightmare - I bought two of these … when they came out. One for my wife and one for me because we fell in love with the design of the car! Since we have bought these they have been in the shop at least 6-8 times for warranty issues. Below are some that are happening on both cars to give you perspective. 1. If you bought with a third row, your kids in the back right are not getting any air flow. Issue is on both of our cars and the response we got from tech is, that's how its designed. 2. Several occasions the seat button to lift the center seats to allow for access to the back of the vehicle for third row just stops working and we have to exit out of the back of the car. Tech response, unless you can have it replicate we cannot fix it. Have shown videos of it to them as well 3. Radiator fluid low sign, doesn't happen on new cars, both cars have had this happen and the response is you need to top them off. My wife just took her car in and now its been confirmed that its a radiator leak. Coincidently enough our second car same year / make model also now has this issue. 4. We bought these with third rows because we have kids and need to room, each time the vehicle goes in, they don't have a vehicle that has a third row as a loaner. In fact loaners are so scarce its a month out to get one. So when you can't drive your car and you can't get a loaner what do you do? Expect more when you pay $180k per vehicle! 5. Brakes are designed to wear out at 14k miles. Not kidding, we are at 38k miles and all I do is drive on the freeway and have gone thru second round of brakes! 6. Software glitches - back passenger light flickers on its own. Touch screen often doesn't work. Currently the car keeps telling us there is a software update that is going to automatically upload (both cars) and in both cars it never does and asks us each time we get in to it schedule a time for it to do so on its own. 7. Seat massager stopped working and the backorder on the part was 5 months. While other car manufacturers are cranking out parts RR can't seem to produce more. 8. Every morning I wake up to a message on the dashboard that says - software update will start on the car and wont be able to use it for 30 minutes. Every morning I accept this update and I relive groundhog day again (movie reference). 9. LR is telling us that it is perfectly normal to have to replace tires on these at 19k miles. I am not one to write reviews, but LR has earned this. Good companies would scour sites like this to find consumers that are disappointed in the quality of their products, lets see if anyone at LR reaches out to make things right. If they do I will add to the bottom of this review with a update. For now, I am extremely disappointed in the customer service and quality of what is supposed to be a luxury vehicle! I would never recommend this brand / vehicle to anyone.

