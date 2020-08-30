Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland

Located 20 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony; Perforated Windsor Leather Seat Trim Narvik Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle includes an AutoNation Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise multi-point safety inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. This vehicle has the remainder of the factory warranty. This Land Rover has been extremely well serviced and maintained and is exceptionally clean. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Land Rover Range Rover HSE is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Land Rover Range Rover HSE. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2020 4WD Land Rover Range Rover HSE is king of the off-road. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SALGS2RU2LA584970

Stock: LA584970

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020