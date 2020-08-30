Land Rover Luxurys for Sale Near Me
$70,787Est. Loan: $1,198/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 21" 10 SPOKE W/GLOSS BLACK FINISH,TECHNOLOGY PACK,14-WAY HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/DRIVER MEMORY,R-DYNAMIC BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE,ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,EIGER GREY METALLIC,RADIO: MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (825W),Sun/Moonroof,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK BLACK LOCKS,Navigation System,BLACK CONTRAST ROOF,BLACK ROOF RAILS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,POWER PRO PACK,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,GESTURE TAILGATE,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE KIT,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s)
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALYK2EXXLA248679
Stock: LA248679
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- Fair Deal
$112,435Est. Loan: $2,066/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 22" 7 SPLIT-SPOKE W/DIAMOND TURNED FINISH,DRIVE PRO PACK,RADIO: 825W MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,VISION ASSIST PACK,4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,20-WAY HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY,Sun/Moonroof,BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS,Leather Seats,GRAND BLACK VENEER TRIM FINISHER,Navigation System,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,FRONT CENTER CONSOLE COOLER COMPARTMENT,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL (ATPC),TERRAIN RESPONSE 2,110-VOLT/180-WATT POWER OUTLET,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Cooled Front Seat(s),EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM,SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RU5LA412772
Stock: LA412772
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Fair Deal
$113,180Est. Loan: $2,080/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 22" 9 SPLIT-SPOKE W/GLOSS BLACK FINISH,BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE,RADIO: 825W MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,VISION ASSIST PACK,4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,BLACK CONTRAST ROOF,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,20-WAY HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY,Sun/Moonroof,BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS,Leather Seats,GRAND BLACK VENEER TRIM FINISHER,Navigation System,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/BLACK LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL (ATPC),TERRAIN RESPONSE 2,110-VOLT/180-WATT POWER OUTLET,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Cooled Front Seat(s),EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FUJI WHITE
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RU0LA413392
Stock: LA413392
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Fair Deal
$101,520Est. Loan: $1,855/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK 'STYLE 5004',DRIVE PRO PACKAGE,VISION ASSIST PACKAGE,SILICON SILVER PREMIUM METALLIC,RADIO: MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (825W),CLIMATE COMFORT PACK,BLACK CONTRAST ROOF,HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/HEATED REAR SEATS,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,SOFT DOOR CLOSE,Sun/Moonroof,Navigation System,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/BLACK LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,DOMESTIC PLUG SOCKET,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,EXTENDED DARK ENGINE TURNED ALUMINUM TRIM FINISHER
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2SE9LA730131
Stock: LA730131
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$83,615Est. Loan: $1,530/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 21" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE SILVER 'STYLE 5085',VISION ASSIST PACKAGE,CLIMATE COMFORT PACK,HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/HEATED REAR SEATS,PORTOFINO BLUE METALLIC,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,Sun/Moonroof,Leather Seats,Navigation System,SHADOW ZEBRANO VENEER,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),16-WAY HEATED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY,IVORY/EBONY/IVORY/IVORY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2SU4LA744977
Stock: LA744977
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*Good Deal
$72,485Est. Loan: $1,365/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
OPENING PANORAMIC SUNROOF,MANUAL HEATED 3RD ROW SEATS,3-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,14 WAY CLIMATE FRONT ROW SEATS,COLD CLIMATE PACK,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK (5+2 SEAT),HEATED REAR SEATS W/CENTER ARMREST,COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACK,Sun/Moonroof,Leather Seats,Navigation System,3rd Row Seat,OFF-ROAD TIRES,SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO & HD RADIO,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,AIR QUALITY SENSOR,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Cooled Front Seat(s),EBONY; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FUJI WHITE,WHEELS: 20" STYLE 5094
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Defender P400 110 SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALEPEEU6L2017476
Stock: L2017476
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$92,120Est. Loan: $1,689/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DRIVE PRO PACKAGE,360 SURROUND CAMERA,EXTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,INDUS SILVER METALLIC,TOW HITCH RECEIVER,BASIC INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,Sun/Moonroof,Navigation System,21" FULL-SIZE SPARE WHEEL,EXTENDED GRAND BLACK VENEER,HEATED & COOLED FRONT & REAR SEATS,CONFIGURABLE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,DOMESTIC PLUG SOCKET,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),16-WAY HEATED/COOLED HST FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER W/SUEDECLOTH SEAT TRIM,FRONT CENTER CONSOLE COOLER COMPARTMENT,HEATED WINDSHIELD W/HEATED WASHER JETS,WHEELS: 21" 9 SPOKE GLOSS BLACK 'STYLE 9001'
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWS2RU5LA733836
Stock: LA733836
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- Fair Deal
$103,505Est. Loan: $1,892/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE,WHEELS: 22" 9 SPLIT-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK 'STYLE 9012',VISION ASSIST PACKAGE,HEATED & COOLED FRONT & REAR SEATS,RADIO: MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (825W),CLIMATE COMFORT PACK,BLACK CONTRAST ROOF,FIRENZE RED METALLIC,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,SOFT DOOR CLOSE,Sun/Moonroof,Navigation System,ACTIVITY KEY,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/BLACK LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,DOMESTIC PLUG SOCKET,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,EXTENDED DARK ENGINE TURNED ALUMINUM TRIM FINISHER
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2SE1LA745769
Stock: LA745769
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$114,240Est. Loan: $2,089/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 22" 11 SPOKE,DRIVE PRO PACK,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,Sun/Moonroof,Leather Seats,Navigation System,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,FRONT CENTER CONSOLE COOLER COMPARTMENT,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/CHROME LOCKS,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,110-VOLT/180-WATT POWER OUTLET,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM,SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SE6LA599376
Stock: LA599376
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*Good Deal
$135,080Est. Loan: $2,540/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
RADIO: MERIDIAN SIGNATURE SOUND SYSTEM (1;700W),DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE,WHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK 'STYLE 5083',EXTENDED CARBON FIBER TRIM FINISHER,HEAD-UP DISPLAY,4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,INDUS SILVER METALLIC,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,HEATED & COOLED FRONT & REAR SEATS,SOFT DOOR CLOSE,Sun/Moonroof,Leather Seats,Navigation System,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,FRONT CENTER CONSOLE REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/BLACK LOCKS,DOMESTIC PLUG SOCKET,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s),CD/DVD PLAYER,HEATED WINDSHIELD W/HEATED WASHER JETS,PIMENTO/EB/EB/PIM/EBONY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM,TIRE REPAIR SYSTEM,TIRES: 22" SUMMER
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWZ2REXLA743248
Stock: LA743248
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*Good Deal
$70,830Est. Loan: $1,333/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
OPENING PANORAMIC SUNROOF,3-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,DRIVER ASSIST PACK,14 WAY CLIMATE FRONT ROW SEATS,TASMAN BLUE METALLIC,COLD CLIMATE PACK,WHEELS: 20" SATIN DARK GRAY STYLE 5098,Sun/Moonroof,Leather Seats,Navigation System,SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO & HD RADIO,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,AIR QUALITY SENSOR,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Cooled Front Seat(s),EBONY; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Defender P400 110 SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALEP7EU4L2014930
Stock: L2014930
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Fair Deal
$110,175Est. Loan: $2,024/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DEPLOYABLE SIDE STEPS,WHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE,RADIO: 825W MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,360 SURROUND CAMERA,Sun/Moonroof,WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL,Leather Seats,22" FULL-SIZE SPARE WHEEL,GRAND BLACK VENEER TRIM FINISHER,Navigation System,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,20-WAY HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,110-VOLT/180-WATT POWER OUTLET,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Cooled Front Seat(s),CD/DVD PLAYER,EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM,SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RU1LA599430
Stock: LA599430
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- Fair Deal
$102,890Est. Loan: $1,880/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE,WHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE 'STYLE 5004',VISION ASSIST PACKAGE,HEATED & COOLED FRONT & REAR SEATS,RADIO: MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (825W),CLIMATE COMFORT PACK,BLACK CONTRAST ROOF,PORTOFINO BLUE METALLIC,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,SOFT DOOR CLOSE,Sun/Moonroof,Navigation System,ACTIVITY KEY,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,DOMESTIC PLUG SOCKET,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),16-WAY HEATED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY (300PJ),DARK GRAY OAK VENEER,GRAY ANODIZED BRAKE CALIPERS W/LAND ROVER SCRIPT,IVORY/EBONY/EB/IVORY/EBNY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER W/SUEDECLOTH SEAT TRIM
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2SE0LA745567
Stock: LA745567
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$124,260Est. Loan: $2,274/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 22" 7 SPLIT-SPOKE W/DIAMOND TURNED FINISH,DRIVE PRO PACK,RADIO: 825W MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,CARPATHIAN GREY PREMIUM METALLIC,VISION ASSIST PACK,ATLAS EXTERIOR ACCENTS,4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,360 SURROUND CAMERA,FRONT CENTER CONSOLE REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,20-WAY HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY,Sun/Moonroof,Leather Seats,GRAND BLACK VENEER TRIM FINISHER,Navigation System,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL (ATPC),TERRAIN RESPONSE 2,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE KIT,Cooled Front Seat(s),EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SE8LA597032
Stock: LA597032
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$87,235Est. Loan: $1,593/mo
Land Rover Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 21" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE 'STYLE 5085',DRIVE PRO PACKAGE,VISION ASSIST PACKAGE,RADIO: MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (825W),BLACK CONTRAST ROOF,HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/HEATED REAR SEATS,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION & STORAGE PACK,SOFT DOOR CLOSE,Sun/Moonroof,SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF,Leather Seats,Navigation System,EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/CHROME LOCKS,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),16-WAY HEATED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY,CD/DVD PLAYER,EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY; PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FRONT CENTER CONSOLE COOLER COMPARTMENT,FUJI WHITE,HEATED WINDSHIELD W/HEATED WASHER JETS
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2SU3LA743741
Stock: LA743741
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 11,300 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*Great Deal
$95,777$5,738 Below Market
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony; Perforated Windsor Leather Seat Trim Narvik Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle includes an AutoNation Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise multi-point safety inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. This vehicle has the remainder of the factory warranty. This Land Rover has been extremely well serviced and maintained and is exceptionally clean. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Land Rover Range Rover HSE is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Land Rover Range Rover HSE. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2020 4WD Land Rover Range Rover HSE is king of the off-road. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RU2LA584970
Stock: LA584970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 41,947 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$71,225$4,662 Below Market
Jaguar Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CARFAX CERTIFIED * $4,034 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $146,580 * 22-INCH STYLE 707 WHEELS W/ DIAMOND TURNED FINISH ($2,100) * 10-INCH REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT ($1,200) * SEMI ANILINE REAR EXECUTIVE SEATS ($600) -inc: 2 individual seats, rear center console armrest, rear massage seats, front passenger seat away * WHEEL LOCK FRAME ($134)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2FE6HA330111
Stock: PLR6175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- 20,418 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$82,981$6,749 Below Market
Jaguar Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV1KA525359
Stock: PC6239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
