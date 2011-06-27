Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LR4 SUV
4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,692*
Total Cash Price
$34,265
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,779*
Total Cash Price
$43,517
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,779*
Total Cash Price
$43,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 LR4 SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$4,825
|Maintenance
|$2,755
|$1,537
|$1,857
|$399
|$3,112
|$9,660
|Repairs
|$2,796
|$2,989
|$3,223
|$3,472
|$3,738
|$16,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,833
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,017
|Financing
|$1,843
|$1,482
|$1,097
|$686
|$248
|$5,356
|Depreciation
|$7,174
|$3,438
|$3,024
|$2,680
|$2,406
|$18,722
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,927
|$13,124
|$12,987
|$11,136
|$13,518
|$70,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 LR4 SUV HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$6,128
|Maintenance
|$3,499
|$1,952
|$2,358
|$507
|$3,952
|$12,268
|Repairs
|$3,551
|$3,796
|$4,093
|$4,409
|$4,747
|$20,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,328
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,562
|Financing
|$2,341
|$1,882
|$1,393
|$871
|$315
|$6,802
|Depreciation
|$9,111
|$4,366
|$3,840
|$3,404
|$3,056
|$23,777
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,307
|$16,667
|$16,493
|$14,143
|$17,168
|$89,779
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Land Rover LR4 in Virginia is:not available
