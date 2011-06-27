Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
LR4 SUV
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,557*
Total Cash Price
$30,466
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,067*
Total Cash Price
$38,692
4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,067*
Total Cash Price
$38,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 LR4 SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,726
|Maintenance
|$1,521
|$1,825
|$392
|$2,843
|$2,255
|$8,836
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,636
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,820
|Financing
|$1,638
|$1,318
|$976
|$610
|$220
|$4,762
|Depreciation
|$6,746
|$3,198
|$2,814
|$2,494
|$2,238
|$17,490
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,984
|$13,139
|$11,332
|$13,472
|$12,630
|$68,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 LR4 SUV HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$6,002
|Maintenance
|$1,932
|$2,318
|$498
|$3,611
|$2,864
|$11,222
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,078
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,311
|Financing
|$2,080
|$1,674
|$1,240
|$775
|$279
|$6,048
|Depreciation
|$8,567
|$4,061
|$3,574
|$3,167
|$2,842
|$22,212
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,840
|$16,687
|$14,392
|$17,109
|$16,040
|$87,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 LR4 SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$6,002
|Maintenance
|$1,932
|$2,318
|$498
|$3,611
|$2,864
|$11,222
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,078
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,311
|Financing
|$2,080
|$1,674
|$1,240
|$775
|$279
|$6,048
|Depreciation
|$8,567
|$4,061
|$3,574
|$3,167
|$2,842
|$22,212
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,840
|$16,687
|$14,392
|$17,109
|$16,040
|$87,067
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 LR4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Land Rover LR4 in Virginia is:not available
