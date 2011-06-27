Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/433.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Vision Assist Packageyes
Black Design Package w/19" Black Wheelsyes
HSE LUX Packageyes
Heavy-Duty Packageyes
Black Design Package w/20" Black Wheelsyes
In-Car Entertainment
16 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Grand Ivory Lacquer Finish Trimyes
Black Lacquer Finish Trimyes
Sirius Satellite Radio and HD Radioyes
Factory Installed Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room42.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint Palleteyes
Black Metallic Exterior Paintyes
Extended Paint Paletteyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke Sparkle FInish Alloy Wheelsyes
20" 5-Spoke Diamond Turned & Black Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5655 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Angle of approach32.2 degrees
Angle of departure26.7 degrees
Length190.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Luxor Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Nara Bronze Metallic
  • Aintree Green
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Havana Metallic
  • Barolo Black Metallic
  • Mariana Black Metallic
  • Barossa Black
  • Fuji White
  • Causeway Grey
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Chablis Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond/Arabica, premium leather
  • Almond/Arabica, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Arabica, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/55R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 15000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
