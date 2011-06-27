Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LR4 SUV
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,321*
Total Cash Price
$29,989
4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,245*
Total Cash Price
$23,613
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,321*
Total Cash Price
$29,989
XXV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,570*
Total Cash Price
$25,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LR4 SUV HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$5,947
|Maintenance
|$2,291
|$490
|$3,482
|$1,030
|$3,814
|$11,107
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,626
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,859
|Financing
|$1,613
|$1,297
|$960
|$601
|$217
|$4,688
|Depreciation
|$7,104
|$3,078
|$2,709
|$2,402
|$2,154
|$17,447
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,806
|$13,487
|$16,222
|$13,578
|$16,228
|$80,321
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LR4 SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$4,683
|Maintenance
|$1,804
|$386
|$2,742
|$811
|$3,003
|$8,746
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,280
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,464
|Financing
|$1,270
|$1,021
|$756
|$473
|$171
|$3,691
|Depreciation
|$5,594
|$2,424
|$2,133
|$1,891
|$1,696
|$13,738
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,383
|$10,620
|$12,773
|$10,691
|$12,778
|$63,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LR4 SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$5,947
|Maintenance
|$2,291
|$490
|$3,482
|$1,030
|$3,814
|$11,107
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,626
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,859
|Financing
|$1,613
|$1,297
|$960
|$601
|$217
|$4,688
|Depreciation
|$7,104
|$3,078
|$2,709
|$2,402
|$2,154
|$17,447
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,806
|$13,487
|$16,222
|$13,578
|$16,228
|$80,321
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LR4 SUV XXV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,151
|Maintenance
|$1,984
|$425
|$3,016
|$892
|$3,303
|$9,621
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,408
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,610
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,123
|$832
|$520
|$188
|$4,060
|Depreciation
|$6,153
|$2,666
|$2,346
|$2,080
|$1,866
|$15,112
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,021
|$11,682
|$14,050
|$11,760
|$14,056
|$69,570
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 LR4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Land Rover LR4 in Virginia is:not available
