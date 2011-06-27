Used 2012 Land Rover LR4 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|full time 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|273.6/387.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|375 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
|7 Seat Comfort Package
|yes
|Climate Comfort Package
|yes
|HSE Package
|yes
|Vision Assist Package
|yes
|HSE LUX Package
|yes
|Heavy-Duty Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|diversity antenna
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Logic 7 Premium Audio Upgrade
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio and HD Radio
|yes
|Factory Installed Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|42.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Exterior Options
|20" 10-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" 5 Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Black Metallic Exterior Paint
|yes
|Extended Global Paint Palette
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|63.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|90.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5617 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7143 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|42.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.40 cd.
|Angle of approach
|32.2 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1325 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|26.7 degrees
|Length
|190.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|Height
|74.1 in.
|Wheel base
|113.6 in.
|Width
|75.4 in.
|Rear track
|63.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|255/55R H tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
