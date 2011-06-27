Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,985
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,985
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,985
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.4/387.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,985
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,985
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,985
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
separate rear audioyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,985
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,985
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,985
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,985
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,985
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,985
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5426 lbs.
Gross weight7121 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach37.2 degrees
Maximum payload1695 lbs.
Angle of departure29.6 degrees
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,985
Exterior Colors
  • Java Black Pearlescent
  • Bonatti Grey Metallic
  • Chawton White
  • Zambezi Silver Metallic
  • Rimini Red Micatallic
  • Zermatt Silver
  • Tonga Green Pearlescent
  • Buckingham Blue Micatallic
  • Alveston Red Metallic
  • Maya Gold Metallic
  • Atacama Sand
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Alpaca, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,985
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,985
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,985
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
