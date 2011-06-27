  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR3
  4. Used 2005 Land Rover LR3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Land Rover LR3 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 LR3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,285
See LR3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,285
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,285
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.4/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Torque269 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower216 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,285
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,285
diversity antennayes
240 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,285
leather trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,285
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight7121 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach37.2 degrees
Angle of departure29.6 degrees
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Exterior Colors
  • Tonga Green Pearlescent
  • Zambezi Silver Metallic
  • Bonatti Grey Metallic
  • Buckingham Blue Micatallic
  • Java Black Pearlescent
  • Chawton White
Interior Colors
  • Alpaca Beige, leather
  • Ebony Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,285
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,285
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,285
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 45000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See LR3 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Land Rover LR3 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles