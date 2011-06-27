  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR2
  4. Used 2015 Land Rover LR2
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE LUX Features & Specs

More about the 2015 LR2
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,700
See LR2 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Torque250 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,700
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Climate Comfort Packageyes
HSE LUX Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,700
17 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,700
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Black Lacquer Instrument Pack/Steering Wheel Finisheryes
Silver Element Instrument Panel Finishyes
Navigationyes
Sirius Satellite Radio & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Premium Paint Palleteyes
19-inch 10-Spoke Sparkle Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
19-inch Diamond Turned w/Contrast Paint Alloy Wheelsyes
Extended Global Paint Paletteyes
Black Exterior Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Maximum cargo capacity58.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3913 lbs.
Gross weight5523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Maximum payload1213 lbs.
Angle of departure34.0 degrees
Length177.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Exterior Colors
  • Barolo Black Premium Metallic
  • Loire Blue
  • Zanzibar
  • Fuji White
  • Aintree Green Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Premium Metallic
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,700
R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See LR2 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE LUX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles