Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
LR2 SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,297*
Total Cash Price
$18,563
HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,037*
Total Cash Price
$23,575
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,037*
Total Cash Price
$23,575
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 LR2 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$4,263
|Maintenance
|$1,515
|$1,677
|$744
|$3,112
|$2,445
|$9,493
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,013
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,177
|Financing
|$998
|$803
|$594
|$372
|$135
|$2,902
|Depreciation
|$4,919
|$2,311
|$1,974
|$1,683
|$1,436
|$12,323
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,277
|$10,953
|$9,809
|$12,018
|$11,240
|$58,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 LR2 SUV HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,414
|Maintenance
|$1,924
|$2,130
|$945
|$3,952
|$3,105
|$12,056
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,287
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,267
|$1,020
|$754
|$472
|$171
|$3,686
|Depreciation
|$6,247
|$2,935
|$2,507
|$2,137
|$1,824
|$15,650
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,132
|$13,910
|$12,457
|$15,263
|$14,275
|$74,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 LR2 SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,414
|Maintenance
|$1,924
|$2,130
|$945
|$3,952
|$3,105
|$12,056
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,287
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,267
|$1,020
|$754
|$472
|$171
|$3,686
|Depreciation
|$6,247
|$2,935
|$2,507
|$2,137
|$1,824
|$15,650
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,132
|$13,910
|$12,457
|$15,263
|$14,275
|$74,037
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Land Rover LR2 in Virginia is:not available
