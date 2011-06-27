Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LR2 SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,923*
Total Cash Price
$16,553
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,022*
Total Cash Price
$21,022
HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,022*
Total Cash Price
$21,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LR2 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$927
|$954
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$1,657
|$729
|$3,060
|$663
|$2,349
|$8,458
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$913
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,097
|Financing
|$890
|$716
|$530
|$332
|$120
|$2,588
|Depreciation
|$4,762
|$1,991
|$1,700
|$1,449
|$1,237
|$11,139
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,099
|$9,649
|$11,840
|$9,350
|$10,985
|$55,923
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LR2 SUV HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$5,718
|Maintenance
|$2,104
|$926
|$3,886
|$842
|$2,983
|$10,742
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,160
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,130
|$909
|$673
|$422
|$152
|$3,287
|Depreciation
|$6,048
|$2,529
|$2,159
|$1,840
|$1,571
|$14,147
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,906
|$12,254
|$15,037
|$11,875
|$13,951
|$71,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LR2 SUV HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$5,718
|Maintenance
|$2,104
|$926
|$3,886
|$842
|$2,983
|$10,742
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,160
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,130
|$909
|$673
|$422
|$152
|$3,287
|Depreciation
|$6,048
|$2,529
|$2,159
|$1,840
|$1,571
|$14,147
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,906
|$12,254
|$15,037
|$11,875
|$13,951
|$71,022
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Virginia is:not available
