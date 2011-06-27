  1. Home
Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2013 LR2
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Climate Comfort Packageyes
HSE Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Lacquer Instrument Pack/Steering Wheel Finisheryes
Silver Element Instrument Panel Finishyes
Navigationyes
Sirius Satellite Radio & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19-inch 10-Spoke Sparkle Silver Finished Alloy Wheelsyes
Santorini Black Exterior Paintyes
Extended Global Paint Paletteyes
19-inch Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels w/Contrast Paintyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure32.0 degrees
Length177.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Firenze Red Premium Metallic
  • Barolo Black Premium Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Havana Premium Metallic
  • Aintree Green Premium Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Almond, premium leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
