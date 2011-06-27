Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 SUV Consumer Reviews
2011 HSE LUX___Perfect for me !
Dave, 01/05/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful
Plenty of power, quiet, smooth ride, transmission is very smooth, stereo is amazing. I change air filter to top of the line lifetime filter and my milage and horsepower went up nicely.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Looks and runs good
OBX'er, 03/23/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Update....Bought it in 2014 after my then new 2013 Subaru Outback kept using oil !!. Lr2 now has 120,000 miles and stills runs great. The only done to the lr2 lately has been tires and oil changes. It's basically a Volvo inline 6 cylinder but has ran great in the 6 years I've owned it. It could use a bit more horsepower and doesn't get great gas mileage, but it's still enjoyable to drive and we still take it on trips. There's been a couple of little things go wrong over the years, but overall it's been very reliable.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LR2
Related Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner