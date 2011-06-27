  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR2
  4. Used 2011 Land Rover LR2
  5. Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 LR2
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all LR2s for sale
List Price
$9,450
Used LR2 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2011 HSE LUX___Perfect for me !

Dave, 01/05/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Plenty of power, quiet, smooth ride, transmission is very smooth, stereo is amazing. I change air filter to top of the line lifetime filter and my milage and horsepower went up nicely.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Looks and runs good

OBX'er, 03/23/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Update....Bought it in 2014 after my then new 2013 Subaru Outback kept using oil !!. Lr2 now has 120,000 miles and stills runs great. The only done to the lr2 lately has been tires and oil changes. It's basically a Volvo inline 6 cylinder but has ran great in the 6 years I've owned it. It could use a bit more horsepower and doesn't get great gas mileage, but it's still enjoyable to drive and we still take it on trips. There's been a couple of little things go wrong over the years, but overall it's been very reliable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all LR2s for sale

Related Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles