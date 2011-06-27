  1. Home
Used 2002 Land Rover Freelander S Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Freelander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,975
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)234.0/296.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,975
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,975
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,975
8 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,975
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,975
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,975
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,975
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,975
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,975
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity46.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3444 lbs.
Gross weight4541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Maximum payload1097 lbs.
Angle of departure33.9 degrees
Length175 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height69.2 in.
Wheel base101 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,975
Exterior Colors
  • Alveston Red
  • Rutland Red
  • Zambezi Silver
  • White Gold
  • Chawton White
  • Bonatti Grey
  • Icelandic Blue
  • Epsom Green
  • Java Black
  • Olso Blue
  • Monte Carlo Blue
Interior Colors
  • Smokestone
  • Black/Alpaca Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,975
P215/65R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,975
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
